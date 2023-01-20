ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy traffic expected in downtown Las Vegas ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists are being advised of traffic delays as the Las Vegas Market returns to downtown Las Vegas this week. The Las Vegas Market is an annual event in which buyers, designers, and exhibitors are offered an efficient market experience, taking place at the World Market Center from Sunday, January 29, through Thursday, February 2.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill offering on-the-spot hiring during upcoming job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking to interview and hire dozens of job seekers during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Las Vegas Blvd/Robindale Road location. Store managers will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police committee approves $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will pay more than $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits filed against the department recently. The Fiscal Affairs Committee for LVMPD voted Monday to approve $1.75 million and $1.81 million in settlement payments to Richard Dickman and Jasmine King, respectively. Richard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ready to file your taxes? IRS kicks off 2023 filing season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're organized and have everything together, you can start filing your taxes. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) kicked off the 2023 tax filing season on Monday. The final day to file is Tuesday, April 18. However, if you need more time, you can apply...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada School Choice Coalition hosts Las Vegas School Choice Fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada School Choice Coalition hosted this year's Las Vegas School Choice Fair on Saturday. The goal is to raise public awareness about quality school choice programs offered to parents in the Clark County School District. There were informative sessions about the different types of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is coming together with a California town in the wake of a recent mass shooting over the weekend. The City of Las Vegas announced that flags across the valley will fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26, to mark respect for the victims of the Monterey Park, California, shooting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Street Experience showcases Lunar New Year display

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Asian communities throughout the nation and here in Las Vegas are celebrating the Lunar New Year. The zodiac animal for the 2023 Lunar New Year is the rabbit. The world's largest digital display, Viva Vision, located at the Fremont Street Experience, showcased 3D Chinese New...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy