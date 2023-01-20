Read full article on original website
'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
Former county commissioner files complaint seeking to void Michele Fiore council votes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Clark County commissioner has filed a complaint seeking to challenge the votes cast by Michele Fiore during her last days as a Las Vegas city council member. Chris Giunchigliani submitted the complaint to the Las Vegas city attorney, Nevada attorney general's office and...
City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
Heavy traffic expected in downtown Las Vegas ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Market
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists are being advised of traffic delays as the Las Vegas Market returns to downtown Las Vegas this week. The Las Vegas Market is an annual event in which buyers, designers, and exhibitors are offered an efficient market experience, taking place at the World Market Center from Sunday, January 29, through Thursday, February 2.
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
Goodwill offering on-the-spot hiring during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is looking to interview and hire dozens of job seekers during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 24th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Las Vegas Blvd/Robindale Road location. Store managers will be...
Car fire on southbound U.S. 95 freeway snarls traffic in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A vehicle fire on the U.S. 95 freeway has snarled traffic heading into downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Crews could be seen extinguishing the fire on the shoulder of the southbound U.S. 95/I-515 freeway near the Las vegas Boulevard exit. All but one lane of...
Report: Las Vegas ranked top ten best city to celebrate the Lunar New Year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year is here, and a new study has ranked Las Vegas as one of the best cities for the holiday. According to experts with Lawn Love, Las Vegas was ranked seventh for Lunar New Year Celebrations based on several metrics. Data was collected...
Las Vegas police committee approves $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will pay more than $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits filed against the department recently. The Fiscal Affairs Committee for LVMPD voted Monday to approve $1.75 million and $1.81 million in settlement payments to Richard Dickman and Jasmine King, respectively. Richard...
Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The excitement continues to build as Las Vegas gears up to host a Formula 1 race later this year. Race officials shared their vision on Monday as part of the Preview Las Vegas event put on by the Vegas Chamber at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Ready to file your taxes? IRS kicks off 2023 filing season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're organized and have everything together, you can start filing your taxes. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) kicked off the 2023 tax filing season on Monday. The final day to file is Tuesday, April 18. However, if you need more time, you can apply...
Nevada School Choice Coalition hosts Las Vegas School Choice Fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada School Choice Coalition hosted this year's Las Vegas School Choice Fair on Saturday. The goal is to raise public awareness about quality school choice programs offered to parents in the Clark County School District. There were informative sessions about the different types of...
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
Las Vegas community march kicks off in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many gathered in North Las Vegas to kick off a community march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Stretch for Change Foundation hosted its Let Freedom Ring assembly on Saturday. Locals joined in the march from the MLK statue to the Pearson Community...
Local Asian community heartbroken violence and hate carried on during Lunar New Year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Asian community members across the valley are heartbroken that violence and hate were carried out on one of the biggest holidays in Asian culture, the Lunar New Year. "The Asian community, we're sad, and we're just devastated to see families starting the New Year –...
THINGS TO DO: Valentine's Day happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and those planning to celebrate their loved ones will have many options to choose from across the valley. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory will once again be hosting its annual 'Lights of Love' display at its cactus garden starting Friday, February 3rd, through Valentine's Day.
Tree planting ceremony planned on anniversary of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The lone survivor of a deadly North Las Vegas crash that killed nine last year is now organizing an event honoring the victims on the one-year anniversary. A tree dedication ceremony commemorating the nine lives lost in last year's crash will be held on Sunday,...
James Taylor announces limited engagement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Musician James Taylor has announced a limited run of shows at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later this year. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform for five nights at The Chelsea in June, according to Live Nation. Shows are scheduled for June 3,...
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is coming together with a California town in the wake of a recent mass shooting over the weekend. The City of Las Vegas announced that flags across the valley will fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26, to mark respect for the victims of the Monterey Park, California, shooting.
Fremont Street Experience showcases Lunar New Year display
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Asian communities throughout the nation and here in Las Vegas are celebrating the Lunar New Year. The zodiac animal for the 2023 Lunar New Year is the rabbit. The world's largest digital display, Viva Vision, located at the Fremont Street Experience, showcased 3D Chinese New...
