Sangamon County, IL

Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'

HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary

Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
$113.8 million investment in downstate transit

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
Police: Shots fired in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
Former Vermilion county health administrator suing board of health

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Douglas Toole, the former Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. The lawsuit alleges that Toole was given an ultimatum, resign or be immediately terminated. Toole's attorney says the Board violated the Open Meetings Act by informally...
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
Residents displaced after home fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Crews responded to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 pm on Squire Ct. in Urbana on Sunday, according to the Urbana Fire Department. Battalion Chief James Kingston says the fire was under control within ten minutes. All residents were displaced due to...
Two LLCC faculty members in nursing awarded grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A nursing instructor and a nursing assistant professor have both been awarded a grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Lincoln Land Community College faculty members Leslie Catalano, assistant professor of nursing, and Bridgette Hudson, nursing instructor, have each been awarded $10,000 Nursing Educator Fellowship Grants.
Champaign fire crews respond to apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department says they responded to a two-story apartment fire around 6:30 pm in the 900 block of Crescent Dr. on Saturday. We're told there was light smoke seen from the back of the building on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire on...
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
Unit 4 School Board's approves Scenario 4 for School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Unit 4 School Board on Monday night made its final decision on the replacement for School of Choice. In a unanimous vote, board members approved Scenario 4. Some of the changes that will be implemented under Scenario 4 include magnet schools, transportation refunds, and...
