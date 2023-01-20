Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
foxillinois.com
Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'
HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
foxillinois.com
EMTs accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. didn't check vitals, court audio indicates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The EMTs accused of killing a Springfield man last month didn't check his vitals. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. in December. The 35-year-old man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. We now...
foxillinois.com
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary
Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
foxillinois.com
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
foxillinois.com
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
foxillinois.com
$113.8 million investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
foxillinois.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
foxillinois.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
foxillinois.com
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
foxillinois.com
Former Vermilion county health administrator suing board of health
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Douglas Toole, the former Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. The lawsuit alleges that Toole was given an ultimatum, resign or be immediately terminated. Toole's attorney says the Board violated the Open Meetings Act by informally...
foxillinois.com
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
foxillinois.com
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
foxillinois.com
Residents displaced after home fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Crews responded to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 pm on Squire Ct. in Urbana on Sunday, according to the Urbana Fire Department. Battalion Chief James Kingston says the fire was under control within ten minutes. All residents were displaced due to...
foxillinois.com
Two LLCC faculty members in nursing awarded grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A nursing instructor and a nursing assistant professor have both been awarded a grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Lincoln Land Community College faculty members Leslie Catalano, assistant professor of nursing, and Bridgette Hudson, nursing instructor, have each been awarded $10,000 Nursing Educator Fellowship Grants.
foxillinois.com
PA state senator sponsored 'Queer Prom' that handed out condoms, lube to 13 year olds
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A state senator from Pennsylvania is facing backlash for sponsoring a "Queer Prom" event for adolescents as young as 13 and as old as 21. Democratic Pennsylvania state Senator Steve Santarsiero's name appears among a list of groups and individuals who supported the youth event that took place outside of Philadelphia.
foxillinois.com
Champaign fire crews respond to apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department says they responded to a two-story apartment fire around 6:30 pm in the 900 block of Crescent Dr. on Saturday. We're told there was light smoke seen from the back of the building on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire on...
foxillinois.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
foxillinois.com
Unit 4 School Board's approves Scenario 4 for School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Unit 4 School Board on Monday night made its final decision on the replacement for School of Choice. In a unanimous vote, board members approved Scenario 4. Some of the changes that will be implemented under Scenario 4 include magnet schools, transportation refunds, and...
foxillinois.com
Private land owners, community leaders can connect with federal conservation help
The U. S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service, NRCS, is working with private land owners and community leaders to work to protect and enhance our precious natural resources. NRCS began its fight against erosion as the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) back in 1935 and continues the mission today. The...
