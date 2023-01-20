Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
foxillinois.com
Private land owners, community leaders can connect with federal conservation help
The U. S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service, NRCS, is working with private land owners and community leaders to work to protect and enhance our precious natural resources. NRCS began its fight against erosion as the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) back in 1935 and continues the mission today. The...
foxillinois.com
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
foxillinois.com
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
foxillinois.com
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
Comments / 0