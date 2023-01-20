ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy