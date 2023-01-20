ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Virginia Cavaliers

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return to the friendly confines of Purcell Pavilion to continue their quest to return to the top of the ACC and college basketball as a whole. The Irish are currently ranked #7 in the country with a 15-2 record and tied with the Duke Blue Devils for the top spot in the conference.
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Three Things We Loved in the Mike Brey Era

Do you want to read three observations about this very depressing Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball season? I thought not. So instead, given the news of Mike Brey’s impending resignation at the end of this season, I thought we’d take a loving look back at some of the best moments of Coach Brey’s long tenure at Notre Dame.
