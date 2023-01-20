On Sunday afternoon, Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey injured her knee early in the game against the Virginia Cavaliers. It didn’t look good, and she returned later with a massive leg brace and crutches. On Monday night, Mabrey announced that it is an ACL injury, and it will keep her out of the rest of the season — her last in South Bend.

