Attorney says “sensationalism of charges” cost client his job and reputation

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the Choctaw Nation dismissed multiple felony charges that a former instructor at Eastern Oklahoma State College was facing.

Bryon Elliot Denny was originally charged with unlawful removal of a dead body, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

All of those charges have been dropped. Now, Denny is facing felony cocaine possession and a marijuana misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Brecken Wagner is representing Denny. He told FOX23 these charges ruined his client’s life, and they should have never been filed.

“That’s especially upsetting because my client, since September 1, has been known from Texas to New York City, [and] has been labeled a gun-toting drug dealer that does some weird stuff with human remains in his apartment,” Wagner said.

He continued, “If it weren’t for those charges, the sensationalism of those charges, no one would have known his name. He wouldn’t have been in The New York Post. He may not have lost his job, but he certainly wouldn’t have had the issues he’s had.”

Wagner told FOX23 the actions were irresponsible.

“These actions, that are government actions, are at worst irresponsible and at best indefensible. How do you do that?” he said.

