13abc.com

TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates Friday night fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Train derails in Huron County, causes power outage

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a train derailment in the village of Greenwich. The accident happened around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street. According to police, about 20 cars derailed; however, there were no hazardous materials on the train and there are no evacuations or injuries.
GREENWICH, OH
13abc.com

Winter weather could affect Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says the winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting on Wednesday. The City says that due to the anticipated snow fall, if there is a level 2 snow emergency, the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
FINDLAY, OH
The Flint Journal

Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94

DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
DETROIT, MI
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division responds to assault inside gas station

Bowling Green Police Division responded to a fight inside Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., Sunday around 2:30 a.m. Three patrons in the store reported that an unknown man had punched another man in the face after he came to the aid of a woman who was being insulted by two men. The victim had a cut on the right side of his lip.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

