13abc.com
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
13abc.com
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old man suffers third-degree burns while rescuing neighbors from burning Monroe home
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - DJ Duquette was one of the first people to spring into action when his neighbor's Monroe house caught fire Jan. 13. "I didn't have to. I acted I guess, I don't know. It’s just me. You see a house fire burning in fire, I figured help," he said.
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
Missing Detroit man left with unknown woman in blue Ford Explorer back in December
Police are asking for tips from the public in the case of a man who disappeared late last year in Detroit. He left with an unknown woman in a 1999 blue Ford Explorer.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
13abc.com
Train derails in Huron County, causes power outage
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a train derailment in the village of Greenwich. The accident happened around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street. According to police, about 20 cars derailed; however, there were no hazardous materials on the train and there are no evacuations or injuries.
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
13abc.com
Winter weather could affect Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says the winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting on Wednesday. The City says that due to the anticipated snow fall, if there is a level 2 snow emergency, the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
13abc.com
Dec. 23 Ohio Turnpike crash resulted in over 70 injuries, multiple fatalities, crash report says
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their findings after completing their initial crash report for the Ohio Turnpike crash in Groton Township on Dec. 23, 2022. According to the crash report, a total of 51 vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in 73 injuries...
Father finds new purpose in violence intervention after losing son to shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neiko McIntyre is one of the 11 teenagers killed in the Toledo area since Feb. 12, 2022. Christopher McIntyre, Neiko's father, said the violence involving young people in Toledo has gotten out of hand and he's working to change that. Christopher said Neiko was loving, caring...
WTOL-TV
3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94
DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
1 dead, 3 injured in "senseless" joyriding crash on Detroit's east side
In a Saturday afternoon update, Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said that four young people were joyriding, speeding recklessly through the city in a Dodge Durango, when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division responds to assault inside gas station
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a fight inside Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., Sunday around 2:30 a.m. Three patrons in the store reported that an unknown man had punched another man in the face after he came to the aid of a woman who was being insulted by two men. The victim had a cut on the right side of his lip.
Detroit police: 2 in custody after series of 20 robberies at dollar stores across the city since Jan. 1
Detroit Police Chief James White on Monday said 20 dollar stores have been robbed over the past three weeks. One person has been charged with armed robbery and felony firearm, while another is in custody awaiting charges.
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
