Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
MCPS officials discuss recent influx in fatal youth opioid overdoses
Students unaware of fentanyl in counterfeit drugs are at risk of death as illicit opioid availability increases. On Jan. 19, community members gathered to discuss the county's approach to the rampant spread of fentanyl laced drugs near schools. This follows the overdose-induced death of a 15-year-old MCPS student this weekend.
Local attorney talks Marilyn Mosby's trial, defense team
(Metro News Source) -- With her perjury and fraud trial inching closer to a March start date, the defense team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is seeking a delay. The move comes as the defense team is seeking to withdraw from the case. In September, the court ordered...
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
Update: Student Charged With Bringing Brass Knuckles, Knife, and Marijuana to School
MCPD released the following updated summary of events with new information regarding the lockdown and subsequent arrest of a student at Albert Einstein High School this afternoon. The original news release stated that the student taken into custody during the investigation was not being charged criminally. “At approximately 1:54 p.m....
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
Man shot in northeast Baltimore while trying to protect kids, family says
A man was shot Monday afternoon while protecting children in a northeast Baltimore house, family members told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 1:44 p.m. to the 3300 block of Kenyon Avenue , where a man was shot. He was taken to Shock Trauma, 11 News has learned.
Three wanted for ATM thefts in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE - Police are searching for three people who attempted to steal an ATM from outside of Green Point Wellness in Linthicum Monday morning.Officers said an ATM fell off a truck as they were getting away at the intersection of Elkridge Landing Road and Nursery Road around 5 a.m.Police said evidence shows that three people dislodged an ATM by striking it with a pickup truck, and then the ATM was loaded into the back of the truck.As the three men wearing black clothing and ski masks took off, the ATM fell off the truck.Police said the ATM was originally free-standing at the side of the Green Point Wellness.It didn't appear any cash was taken from the machine.
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
Police searching for man who robbed Baltimore County shops armed with machete
WINDSOR MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a man who committed two armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on December 10 at the 7-Eleven located at 8014 Liberty Road in Windsor Mill. The second robbery took place on December 12 at the Cigar House located at 8229 Liberty Road.
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
‘This Has to Stop': 2 Armed Carjackings in 1 Week Cause Concern in Downtown Silver Spring
Twice in the past week criminals have pulled out guns and stolen cars from drivers in busy downtown Silver Spring. “This has to stop,” said a woman who witnessed one carjacking. She was horrified witnessing an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store on Thayer...
Montgomery County high school placed on lockdown for reported gun on campus Friday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after there was a report of a gun on campus, the Montgomery County Police Department said. Police responded to a call at 1:54 p.m. about a student with a gun at Albert Einstein High...
Swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Montgomery Co. schools, discipline assigned, MCPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Montgomery County this week, Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said. In a statement, MCPS and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
18-year-old killed in shooting in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - A 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Annapolis.Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.Police said the teen died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.Police said there is no suspect information.
Two charged with murder in missing Woodbridge man's disappearance
Police believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing since Dec. 21 -- and two suspects are now charged with his murder. On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old boy, both of Woodbridge, in connection with the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero. Two days after he was reported missing, Guerrero’s family found his car near Bel Air and Jeffries roads with blood and evidence of a struggle inside, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
