Montgomery County, MD

Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC
mbhs.edu

MCPS officials discuss recent influx in fatal youth opioid overdoses

Students unaware of fentanyl in counterfeit drugs are at risk of death as illicit opioid availability increases. On Jan. 19, community members gathered to discuss the county's approach to the rampant spread of fentanyl laced drugs near schools. This follows the overdose-induced death of a 15-year-old MCPS student this weekend.
weaa.org

Local attorney talks Marilyn Mosby's trial, defense team

(Metro News Source) -- With her perjury and fraud trial inching closer to a March start date, the defense team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is seeking a delay. The move comes as the defense team is seeking to withdraw from the case. In September, the court ordered...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three wanted for ATM thefts in Anne Arundel Co.

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for three people who attempted to steal an ATM from outside of Green Point Wellness in Linthicum Monday morning.Officers said an ATM fell off a truck as they were getting away at the intersection of Elkridge Landing Road and Nursery Road around 5 a.m.Police said evidence shows that three people dislodged an ATM by striking it with a pickup truck, and then the ATM was loaded into the back of the truck.As the three men wearing black clothing and ski masks took off, the ATM fell off the truck.Police said the ATM was originally free-standing at the side of the Green Point Wellness.It didn't appear any cash was taken from the machine.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

Swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Montgomery Co. schools, discipline assigned, MCPS says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Montgomery County this week, Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said. In a statement, MCPS and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
CBS Baltimore

18-year-old killed in shooting in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - A 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Annapolis.Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.Police said the teen died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.Police said there is no suspect information.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Inside Nova

Two charged with murder in missing Woodbridge man's disappearance

Police believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing since Dec. 21 -- and two suspects are now charged with his murder. On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old boy, both of Woodbridge, in connection with the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero. Two days after he was reported missing, Guerrero’s family found his car near Bel Air and Jeffries roads with blood and evidence of a struggle inside, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

