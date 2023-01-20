Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
Minot laundry heroes with an impact
With Trinity expanding and moving to a new location this will provide more space for Kalix to work more efficiently and take the soiled laundry in a timely manner.
KFYR-TV
Ward County Detention Center honors employees’ efforts amid staffing issues
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As law enforcement agencies continue to face worker shortages, the Ward County Detention Center took a moment this week to honor staff who go above and beyond. The jail currently employs more than sixty officers. On Monday, the department recognized award winners who were voted...
kxnet.com
Minot fence ordinance changes
Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored …. Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored in California by family.
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in head-on collision in central ND
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on January 22. The Highway Patrol say a 32-year-old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 near Velva, ND and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Velva man coming from the other direction.
Minot City Council addresses snow piles on sidewalks
Members reached out to a snow removal company to get a quote on the cost of the removal.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP investigating double fatality crash
A head-on crash Sunday afternoon north of Velva (ND) has claimed the lives of both drivers. The North Dakota Patrol says a 32-year old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 and collided with a vehicle driven by a 41-year old Velva man. The accident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say neither driver was wearing a seat-belt.
KFYR-TV
State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties. According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KFYR-TV
Minot Hot Tots reveal first player signing in team history
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot’s newest baseball team has checked off another milestone. The team announced Friday that Devin Jones, an outfielder from Creighton University, is the first player to sign onto the team’s 2023 roster. “From what I’ve heard, Minot is the place to be,” said Devin....
Shooting in Minot Wednesday night results in arrest, no injuries
He shot at a house in Southeast Minot after an altercation with the person that lived there, and Johnson left the area after the shooting.
KFYR-TV
Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling that tossed out key evidence in a Minot murder case, including the victim’s body. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition in the Dec. 2020 death of his...
