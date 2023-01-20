Like Aaron Rodgers a year ago, Lamar Jackson's NFL future will boil down to resolving one thing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game the Bills went on to lose 27-10. The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens at the end zones near the end of the first half. Fans turned toward the glass-enclosed suite and cheered.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO