Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.

35 MINUTES AGO