Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Scrapped As New Tour Becomes Singer’s Main Focus
Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.
