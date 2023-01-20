ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Bailey Brown Went From Her Limo Straight to Zach's Mouth on 'The Bachelor' and We Love It

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. The first episode of The Bachelor is always the most cringe-worthy nonsense ever dropped on a network television reality show. As we meet the contestants, each one tries to leave an impression on the Bachelor that can often just leave a bad taste in his mouth. And who knows, sometimes that bad taste is literal.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
OK! Magazine

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Distractify

Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details

Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Distractify

'The Bachelor's Brianna Thorbourne Puts The "S" in She-E-O

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Although The Bachelor Season 27 is set to hit the small screen very soon, Bachelor Nation already has a few favorites in the running for lead Zach Shallcross’s heart. During The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, the...
Distractify

Season 27 of 'The Bachelor' May Be Here but When Was It Filmed?

Time flies when you're still hyper focused on what Gabby and Rachel from Season 19 of The Bachelorette are up to. In the four months since "After the Final Rose" aired, Gabby and Erich broke up and Rachel has been on vacation. A few times! And of course, during "After the Final Rose," host Jesse Palmer dropped the name of the next Bachelor.
Distractify

TikToker Says She's Tired of Her Fellow Remote Workers Ruining a Good Thing

According to a survey conducted by Texas Woman's University, the overall benefits of working from home far outweigh the drawbacks. "Some subjects reported benefitting from new job skills, career planning, positive feelings about their organization or work and quality-of-work output," they found. "Others reported experiencing physical and mental wellness, personal development, work-life balance and increased energy."
Distractify

TikToker Claims Bar Bouncer Snapped Her Real ID in Half While She Was on Vacation

The fake ID industry in the United States is a really, really large industry. Depending on how legit one of these false ID cards look, they can cost as much as $300 a pop, which is a lot of money for someone who's just trying to get into a bar and pay for an overpriced drink, or fully stock a house party while your parents are out for a romantic weekend to help repair their failing marriage.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Distractify

Attention 'Bachelor' Nation! Patrick Warburton Is Coming Back for More (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. We understand that Zach Shallcross is the current star of The Bachelor, but there's really only one person we want to see on his season and his name is Patrick Warburton. If you recall, the 58-year-old actor, who's best known for starring as David Puddy on Seinfeld and Kronk in The Emperor's New Groove, is Zach's maternal uncle.
Distractify

'The Resident's' Malcolm-Jamal Warner Has Been in Some Pretty High-Profile Relationships

Over the years, The Resident star Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been pretty tight-lipped about his relationships — including the one that he’s currently in. Malcolm — who first rose to fame as Theo on The Cosby Show — first revealed that he was off the market in 2017, when he took to Instagram to announce that he was becoming a father. But who is the mother of his only child? The Accused actor doesn't have a wife, but he's not single!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Distractify

Our Running List of Every Woman Who Shall Not Cross Zach's Path Again on 'The Bachelor'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor, Season 27, Episode 1. Ahead of Season 27 of The Bachelor, viewers were skeptical that Zach Shallcross would give us an exciting enough season. However, now that it’s here, we're already loving it. Between the quirky group of 30 women and Zach’s dedication to “the process,” despite kissing almost every woman in the house on night one, there’s already a lot to enjoy about Season 27.
OHIO STATE
Distractify

Season 2 of 'Velma,' the Third-Worst Series Ever, Is Reportedly in the Works

Although it may seem like Velma could never see another day, viewers are already wondering if there will be a second season of the animated HBO Max series. Its trailer invited bundles of excitement, but when it premiered, the reaction wasn't only tepid, but largely negative from all people. Now the third-worst series ever on IMDb with 1.3 stars, Velma has made the list of many people’s worst television shows of the year.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy