Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Arrests made in Birmingham shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
Oxford woman last seen near Holiday Inn located
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Oxford Police have found Megan Carlisle. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be […]
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
wbrc.com
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
wbrc.com
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
wbrc.com
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
Birmingham Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot.
12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
Fairfield school bus involved in car accident
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus with students on board was involved in an accident in Fairfield Monday morning. According to a Facebook post from Fairfield City Schools, a school bus with the district was involved in a minor accident near the football field. “The immediate assessment of our students and employee revealed that […]
Comments / 5