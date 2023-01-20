ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caring for Our Earth, Caring for Each Other

The Celebration of Abraham, a long-time interfaith organization in Yolo County, extends an invitation to the whole community to join us for our 20th annual community conversation: “Caring for Our Earth, Caring for Each Other.”. Helen Roland, President of Celebration of Abraham, explained, “It seemed fitting that our 20th-anniversary...
How the Yolo DA Uses Its Restorative Justice Diversion programs

Woodland, CA – The Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig touted his office’s innovative, progressive diversion programs throughout the entire election cycle up until he was elected to a fifth term in last year’s June primary election. “This is what I have been doing as district attorney,”...
Oakland Police Chief Put on Leave After Probe Findings – Federal Judge Makes Public Independent Investigation Results

OAKLAND, CA – Oakland’s Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong was placed on paid administrative leave last Thursday after the city received preliminary reports from an independent investigation about Oakland PD personnel and PD department misconduct. According to a statement issued by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator...
