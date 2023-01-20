ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WPXI

After Cowboys' latest crushing playoff loss, Jerry Jones weighs futures of Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jerry Jones strolled down the Levi’s Stadium tunnel in his dark overcoat, a hitch in the 80-year-old’s step and a sniffle in his voice. Yet again, the Dallas Cowboys had advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Yet again, the team owner and general manager was leaving a stadium wondering if he’ll live to see his team ride a deep postseason run again.
WPXI

Tom Brady or Greg Olsen? Fox has a future decision to make on its No. 1 analyst

The obvious storyline for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game centers on unexpected breakout stars. There is Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, 24, who entered the season with questions about his ability only to become a MVP candidate that his coach now compares to no less than Michael Jordan. There is San...
WPXI

Shoulder injury? Rust? None of it bothered Jalen Hurts — which showcased how good the Eagles truly are

The NFL divisional round reminded everyone just how powerful the Philadelphia Eagles are with their franchise quarterback under center. Jalen Hurts made his return to the starting lineup this weekend against the Giants and the Eagles got back to looking like the best team in the NFC and the most complete team in the NFL. However, the Eagles didn't even really need Hurts at full strength for them to make life hell for the Giants in a game that was never a game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI

Divisional Round Recap: Bengals and Eagles look dominant, Chiefs and 49ers survive

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap a weekend of NFL divisional round playoff games that saw the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles steamroll the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants on their way to championship weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earned hard-fought victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI

Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI

2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday. This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI

Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.

