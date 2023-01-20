ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Veteran IDs ineligible form of voter ID under new Ohio law

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQ33x_0kKxdtZK00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Ohio voter requirements are raising a red flag with the Montgomery County Recorder’s office, who said the change will disproportionately impact the state’s veterans.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law earlier this month. Since then, it’s raised concerns by moving up the deadline for military and overseas ballots, Now there are concerns that veterans won’t be able to use their county-issued veterans ID cards to vote.

“I’ve received calls from many different veterans that have asked, where does this leave me?” Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain said.

Montgomery County recorder, and veteran himself, Brandon McClain said he is disappointed to see this law pass because it impacts Ohio’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged veterans.

How Ohio elections will change in 2023

“We have many veterans in our community who are homeless,” McClain said. “We have many veterans in our community who are on fixed incomes, you know, maybe seniors or just in a very financially tight situation.”

In 2018, McClain implemented a free Veteran ID Card Program to help the 60,000 veterans who live in the Miami Valley.

“In addition to it being a state issued ID, it is also something that currently, the next almost 90 days can be used as a form of voter ID,” McClain said.

After those 90-days, however those IDs will no longer work.

The only eligible forms of ID include an Ohio driver’s license, a state-issued ID card, a military ID or a passport.

To avoid creating a poll tax, the law authorized the Ohio BMV to issue a free state ID card to anyone who applies for one.

But McClain said if a veteran does not have access to the BMV, or did not know about the change, they cannot cast their ballot.

“That could ultimately leave them in a point where they’re going to be disenfranchised of their voting rights,” McClain said.

McClain said he plans to talk to Ohio’s lawmakers, and wants to see an amendment to the law to protect the right to vote with a veteran ID card.

“We have a lot of things, I believe, that must be discussed and properly vetted if we are going to have a piece of legislation that sincerely serves our community for the right reasons,” McClain said.

McClain said he encourages anyone with concerns about the new law to reach out to his office and their local lawmakers.

The new law takes effect on April 7, which is days after early voting for the May primary starts on April 4.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 7

Earl Pratt
4d ago

What??? They risk their lives to protect this country, and their ID’s aren’t good enough? What’s next? Are Republican politicians going to spit on their shoes ?

Reply(1)
11
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters

Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
WDTN

When are Ohio dog license registrations due?

OHIO (WOWK) — The deadline for Ohio dog owners to purchase their pups’ annual licenses is approaching. According to the Athens County Dog Shelter, dog licenses are due by Jan. 31, 2023. The Ohio Revised Code states dogs over 3 months old or have been with their owner for 30 days are required to have […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Unholy alliance’ — Chaotic first day of Larry Householder corruption trial

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   CINCINNATI — The chaotic opening statements on Monday in the largest public corruption […] The post ‘Unholy alliance’ — Chaotic first day of Larry Householder corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case

CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio BMV operational after statewide system outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles experienced a statewide outage of all systems, internal and online. According to a social media post, the BMV is reported that before noon on Tuesday, “All systems are currently down statewide. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update when the system is back up and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Fighting for older Ohioans

No matter their age, income or background, everyone deserves to age with dignity and retire safely and securely. From restoring pensions and protecting Social Security from attacks to securing historic measures in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that older adults get the best price on high-cost drugs, I’m fighting for older Ohioans.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy