Uduje, Mostafa power CCU past App State, 93-84 in overtime

CONWAY, S.C. – Josh Uduje scored a career-high 26 points and Essam Mostafa added 20 points as Coastal Carolina pulled away in overtime for a 93-84 win over Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Uduje and Mostafa were aided by point guard Antonio Daye , who had 15 points, and Kylan Blackmon , who came off the bench for a career-high 12 points, all in the second half.

The difference came in the extra period, where the junior forward Mostafa made a layup to put Coastal in front to stay at 81-80. It was the 12th lead change of the game, and it started a 14-1 run for the Chants, with Daye putting his mark on the win with four points and two assists down the stretch. Uduje, a sophomore guard, finished the run with a breakaway dunk before the Mountaineers got a three-pointer at the end.

Coastal improved to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference and avenged a one-point loss to Appalachian State, 63-62, earlier in the month.

“Our team was resilient. I thought we had it in regulation,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis . “I applaud our team because they had the momentum. Mostafa was a monster down low, and those three-pointers by Uduje and Blackmon (in overtime) were big too. This was a big win.”

Coastal continues its three-game home stand at 2 p.m. ET Saturday with a league game against South Alabama and then welcomes Chicago State on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.