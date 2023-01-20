The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 24 episode of CBS’ FBI: International. For weeks now, FBI: International‘s Special Agent Scott Forrester has been threatened, by muckety-muck Ken Dandridge, with the termination of his time on the Fly Team. In this week’s episode — which involved the search for one, and then two, missing girls — Forrester (played by original cast member Luke Kleintank) and Dandridge (Michael Torpey) butted heads again and again, with the latter all but counting aloud the minutes until Forrester would be forced to clock out as leader of the Fly Team. The Legal Attaché at the U.S....

39 MINUTES AGO