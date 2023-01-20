2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month on the 28th floor of an apartment in downtown Orlando, police said.

Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, is facing home invasion robbery charges and Justin Alexander Hodges, 20, is facing home invasion robbery with a firearm and mask charges, police said.

Police responded to 55 W. Church Street on Jan 9 for an armed home invasion robbery. The victim said several unknown men with masks and firearms barged into the apartment, battered him and threatened him with their guns in an extremely violent manner, then stole his phone and recording equipment before leaving.

Through the police investigation, detectives found out that the victim and Mosher, his ex-girlfriend, had a disagreement regarding her “new male friend,” later identified as Hodges, after she returned to the apartment the previous night wearing his clothes, police said.

The victim discarded of Hodges’ clothes, and Mosher told him.

Mosher gave Hodges instructions on how to enter the secured apartment building. Hodges and two additional male suspects met Mosher before forcing their way into the victim’s apartment. It was later revealed that Mosher knocked on the door to get the victim to open it. She was arrested on Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Hodges, and he was subsequently arrested on Thursday.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

