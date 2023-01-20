ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQU5U_0kKxdQAN00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month on the 28th floor of an apartment in downtown Orlando, police said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, is facing home invasion robbery charges and Justin Alexander Hodges, 20, is facing home invasion robbery with a firearm and mask charges, police said.

Police responded to 55 W. Church Street on Jan 9 for an armed home invasion robbery. The victim said several unknown men with masks and firearms barged into the apartment, battered him and threatened him with their guns in an extremely violent manner, then stole his phone and recording equipment before leaving.

Through the police investigation, detectives found out that the victim and Mosher, his ex-girlfriend, had a disagreement regarding her “new male friend,” later identified as Hodges, after she returned to the apartment the previous night wearing his clothes, police said.

The victim discarded of Hodges’ clothes, and Mosher told him.

Mosher gave Hodges instructions on how to enter the secured apartment building. Hodges and two additional male suspects met Mosher before forcing their way into the victim’s apartment. It was later revealed that Mosher knocked on the door to get the victim to open it. She was arrested on Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Hodges, and he was subsequently arrested on Thursday.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lascQ_0kKxdQAN00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 26

Janet Tait
3d ago

Two more upstanding citizens from the hood!.Do these people not have parents or family members to teach them right from wrong or tell them to get jobs and earn what they want instead of stealing from others?

Reply
6
blackcat
4d ago

This what I’m talking about instead of just getting a job these people setup thinking how take from others too all who want take from working folks don’t do that go to the banks they have all that money u need and he or will hand it over to you

Reply(1)
4
Martha Stewart-Kilmer
4d ago

people living downtown need to arm themselves....I knew this would happen when they starting building downtown

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
131K+
Followers
150K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy