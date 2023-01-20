CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - The KBI was asked to assist local police in a homicide investigation after a McPherson County woman was found dead outside of her house. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Canton police were made aware of of an unresponsive woman at 110 W. Allen St. Officers found 52-year-old Briana Lance in the back yard with signs of injury and trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

CANTON, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO