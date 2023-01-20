Read full article on original website
Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother
CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - The KBI was asked to assist local police in a homicide investigation after a McPherson County woman was found dead outside of her house. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Canton police were made aware of of an unresponsive woman at 110 W. Allen St. Officers found 52-year-old Briana Lance in the back yard with signs of injury and trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Salina woman arrested for murder, other charges in fatal shooting
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after finding a Salina man fatally shot on Sunday. The Salina Police Department said the shooting happened Sunday in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. Officers found 35-year-old Cory Riley with a gunshot wound. Riley was rushed to the hospital but despite emergency surgery, doctors were unable to save him.
Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech 68-58
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — This time, Markquis Nowell led the way for No. 13 Kansas State. Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday. The Wildcats posted a dramatic 83-82 overtime win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday. But...
