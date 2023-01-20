Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
U of M considers covering 'problematic' mural created in 1945
A removable cover could be placed over a 78-year-old mural at the University of Minnesota in light of discussion surrounding the piece's "problematic aspects," according to the university. Entitled "The Epic of Minnesota's Greatest Forests", the piece is located in the Forestry Department's Green Hall on the St. Paul Campus,...
'Breached our sense of safety': Mayor Carter outlines actions to address shooting at St. Paul recreation center
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced on Monday that he plans to work with the legislature to ban firearms in recreation centers and libraries after a teen was shot and critically injured last week. "The tragic shooting that unfolded outside of Oxford Community Center last...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
St. Paul Mayor: Recreation center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension
The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A St. Paul man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head outside of the Oxford Community Center last week had previously served a five-day suspension from his job with the city due to "physical altercation" with a patron, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.
fox9.com
Remembering Dion Ford: Tournament raises money in name of slain St. Paul athlete
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Star football and basketball player Dion Ford Jr. turned heads with his athleticism at St. Paul Central High school. The 2019 graduate would eventually score 1,000 points for longtime head coach Scott Howell. "The sky was the limit for him," Coach Howell told FOX...
Shots fired near St. Paul magnet school, staff member grazed in the ear
ST PAUL, Minn. — A staff member at a St. Paul magnet school was grazed in the ear by a shot fired near school grounds Friday following a dispute between two groups of teens. The St. Paul Police Department says the shots were fired near Washington Technology Magnet School just before 3:30 p.m. following a fight between two groups of teens.
Superintendent calls for action after teen's shooting near Central High School
The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. St. Paul school and city leaders are calling upon state lawmakers to take action after another shocking incidence of gun violence this week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County charged 26-year-old Exavir D....
ccxmedia.org
Local Business Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Paid Sick Time Mandate
A new bill is making headway in the Minnesota legislature that would provide paid sick leave to all workers in Minnesota. The Earned Sick and Safe Time bill, HF19, would require employers across the state to pay workers for short-term absences, including physical or mental illness, domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or quarantine due to exposure to infectious disease.
After failed snow plowing plan, St. Paul residents call for meeting with officials
ST PAUL, Minn. — People in St. Paul didn’t hold back at a meeting Monday night to address recent snow plowing problems. The messy roads are some of the worst in recent memory and despite attempts to clear them, poor conditions on side streets persist after an early January snowfall.
Oxford Community Center remains closed after shooting
The Oxford Community Center will remain closed indefinitely after a shooting last week where a city worker fired on a 16-year-old after an altercation.
St. Paul police looking for missing 10-year-old girl
ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a 10-year-old girl they say walked away from a residence Friday. Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20 leaving a residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on her sweatshirt, a black winter jacket and carrying multiple plastic bags.
WDIO-TV
School worker shot during teenagers’ fight in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reports the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property.
U of M President to resign from corporate board position
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel will resign from her position on the Board of Directors at Securian Bank. According to a statement Monday from the U of M Board of Regents, Gabel wrote a letter informing them of the decision amid calls for an investigation after the board approved a "conflict management plan" back in December.
hot967.fm
Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
Hmong community hosts gun safety workshop in effort to curb gun violence
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming together as one, for the sake of community is what leaders with the Hmong 18 Council are all about. "We can learn something today and share with our family members what we've learned, what we need to do and that message can be spread throughout the community," said Cheng Va, chair of the Council's Family Development.
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota
American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0