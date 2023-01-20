ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman

St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Mayor: Recreation center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension

The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A St. Paul man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head outside of the Oxford Community Center last week had previously served a five-day suspension from his job with the city due to "physical altercation" with a patron, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Shots fired near St. Paul magnet school, staff member grazed in the ear

ST PAUL, Minn. — A staff member at a St. Paul magnet school was grazed in the ear by a shot fired near school grounds Friday following a dispute between two groups of teens. The St. Paul Police Department says the shots were fired near Washington Technology Magnet School just before 3:30 p.m. following a fight between two groups of teens.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Local Business Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Paid Sick Time Mandate

A new bill is making headway in the Minnesota legislature that would provide paid sick leave to all workers in Minnesota. The Earned Sick and Safe Time bill, HF19, would require employers across the state to pay workers for short-term absences, including physical or mental illness, domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or quarantine due to exposure to infectious disease.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Paul police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a 10-year-old girl they say walked away from a residence Friday. Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20 leaving a residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on her sweatshirt, a black winter jacket and carrying multiple plastic bags.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

School worker shot during teenagers’ fight in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reports the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property.

SAINT PAUL, MN
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

U of M President to resign from corporate board position

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel will resign from her position on the Board of Directors at Securian Bank. According to a statement Monday from the U of M Board of Regents, Gabel wrote a letter informing them of the decision amid calls for an investigation after the board approved a "conflict management plan" back in December.
hot967.fm

Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Hmong community hosts gun safety workshop in effort to curb gun violence

ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming together as one, for the sake of community is what leaders with the Hmong 18 Council are all about. "We can learn something today and share with our family members what we've learned, what we need to do and that message can be spread throughout the community," said Cheng Va, chair of the Council's Family Development.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fatherly

It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota

American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
MINNESOTA STATE
