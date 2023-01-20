Read full article on original website
Lima Senior DECA Students Donate $500 to the Marimor Legacy Foundation on Tuesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The Lima Senior DECA Program made a big impact in the community Tuesday Evening. Two student representatives donated a check of $500 to the Marimor Legacy Foundation Tuesday Evening at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities regular board meeting. Back in September, the Lima Senior DECA students made and sold shirts at the Buddy Walk to help raise the funds. The donated funds will be used for the third phase of the All Ability Playground Project.
Bluffton University welcomes Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith as this week's guest lecturer
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith was this week's guest lecturer at Bluffton University's Presidential Leadership Forum. The lecture series continues as Lima Mayor recalls her journey to leadership, explaining how she was able to achieve her goals through determination after facing numerous setbacks. Mayor Smith shares the details of how growing up in Lima and her years spent away motivated her to make the city a place of opportunity and excitement for the upcoming generation.
High Octane Drumline program is in danger of ending unless they get more participants
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been keeping a beat for the past 12 years for area youth but it could become silent in the coming months. The High Octane Drumline is looking for recruits. They have seen a dramatic decrease in participants since the pandemic. Organizers say that transportation has become an issue for kids getting to the practices. The group has been providing not only a music program but has been mentoring these students.
Lima's Parks and Recreation encouraging families to come and enjoy some sledding fun at Faurot Park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With snow on the way, many will be busting out the sleds and snowboards. With warmer temperatures than our last winter storm, Lima Parks and Recreation is encouraging everyone to come to enjoy Sled Hill at Faurot Park. They are reminding everyone to check their sleds and make sure they aren't cracked or broken to avoid injuries. Safety precautions are in place should a sledder hit any trees or poles on their way down.
Students get a chance to learn more about different clubs and organizations at OSU Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima hosts its Spring Involvement Fair for current Buckeye students wanting to become more involved in on-campus life. The fair gives students the chance to learn about different clubs and organizations that the university has to offer. The small and intimate setting is the perfect opportunity for students to gain in-depth knowledge about each club and organization they would potentially like to join.
Auto Medic says their "Fix a Car for a Hero" was a success and hopes to expand it
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local auto repair shop says their "Fix a Car for a Hero" project was a success!. Auto Medic of Ohio was able to fix five vehicles as part of the project. They asked for veterans to sign up back in October if they needed car repairs. They received applications and picked those for repairs. They fixed everything from brakes to shocks and sensors to tie rods. They served veterans of the United States Air Force, Army, and Marine corp. They had 29 hours of labor and over $2,000 in parts. AutoZone and NAPA Auto Parts on Bellefontaine, Able Towing, and Kenny's Auto Wrecking helped with the project.
The MED Foundation of Mercer Health receives grant from Mercer County Civic Foundation
Press Release from Mercer Health: The MED Foundation recently received a $15,000 grant from the Mercer County Civic Foundation to purchase a Neptune Rover and three Glider Rocking Chairs for the Mercer County Community Hospital’s Surgery Center. The Neptune Rover, a mobile suction device, provides suction during surgeries, evacuates...
Heartbeat of Lima marches through snow for Walk for Life
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The snow and cold didn't stop dozens of people from walking several blocks to get their message out. Heartbeat of Lima led their Walk for Life Sunday, Jan. 22. The group marched with signs from LCC to their office on Cable Road to show support for the organization's mission.
Large Indiana county for jury selection in slain teens trial
A jury for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from a northern Indiana county of over 300,000 people, online court filings on Tuesday showed. Jurors will be picked out of Allen County, which includes the city of...
Indiana jurors to be selected from north of murder location
Jurors for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls will be brought from one of two counties north of the location where the murder occurred, attorneys in the case decided Friday. Lawyers for Richard Matthew Allen, 50, and a county prosecutor have agreed the jury...
Hazing suit at Bowling Green ends with nearly $3M settlement
The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle its lawsuit, according to an agreement announced Monday. As part of the settlement, the family of Stone Foltz and the university both said they...
WOCAP can help qualifying individuals with property taxes
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is wanting to get the word out that they can help those who qualify with their property taxes. It's part of their homeowner assistance fund to assist with various housing expenses. One of those being property taxes. WOCAP staff can assist homeowners to see if they are eligible for help that could save their home from foreclosure due to past unpaid property taxes. WOCAP says they can pay up to $10,000 per household.
Founder of APALD speaks to the Lima Rotary about their ongoing fight against synthetic drugs
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One Delphos mother, who has spearheaded a grassroots effort that has gone national, says our government needs to make fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction, so the cartel can be treated as terrorists. Diane Urban is the founder and director of the Association for People Against...
The Ohio Department of Transportation is ready to take on whatever this winter storm brings
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for the largest snowfall this year in West Central Ohio. At the Allen County Garage this afternoon, plows were getting a once over and fluids getting topped off before they start tackling the roads when the first snowflake falls early Wednesday morning. They also had tanker trucks out, putting salt brine on the primary roads to help clear them later. With heavy wet snow expected, the trucks will be moving slower, so District 1 officials ask that you give the snow plows their space.
Allen County EMA recommending drivers to have an emergency kit
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - From thunder a few days ago to snow this week, Ohio weather can change rapidly, and being prepared is key. With slick travel likely this week, Allen County Emergency Management is encouraging drivers to restock that emergency kit or create one. If you must travel in winter weather, drivers should carry basic items like blankets, flashlights, and washer fluid, along with non-perishable food and bottled water. A spare phone charger is also recommended in that kit if you do have to call for help.
New postage rates are in effect at the United States Post Office
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting some of your mailing and shipping done with the United States Postal Service is now a little more expensive. New postage rates went into effect yesterday. Stamp prices are up again, the second time in six months, to 63 cents from 60 cents. Don't worry, you can still use your old stamps now despite the price increases.
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
Lima City Council Passes Tax Abatement Legislation for New Multi-Million Dollar Hotel
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting on Monday Night and approved legislation that is part of a new multi-million dollar hotel project in Lima. Council approved the construction of a "Home2 Suites" extended-stay hotel located at South Leonard Avenue in Lima through the support of a 15-year property tax abatement of 50% for the City of Lima, Perry Local Schools, and the Apollo Career Center. The estimated construction cost of the hotel is approximately $8.4 million with a tentative construction start date of April 1st, 2023, and completion date of October 31st, 2024. With the help of this tax abatement, city officials are optimistic about the community benefits of this project.
Jury returns verdict in 2 of 3 cases that Daquan Burse was facing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After two days of deliberations, an Allen County jury could only reach verdicts in two of the three cases that Daquan Burse was facing. The jury found Burse guilty on two of the three counts of trafficking drugs in one case and they found him guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related substance in another case. But when it came to the case of the 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street, where an occupied car was hit by gunfire, the jury could not reach an agreement that Burse was responsible for the crime.
