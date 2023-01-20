Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
KELOLAND TV
SD House panel: Make anti-ag lawsuits more difficult
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota agriculture producers and processors, as well as agrotourism businesses, would get greater protection against neighbors’ nuisance claims under a proposal that’s moving forward in the Legislature. The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 12-0 Tuesday to endorse HB-1090 that came...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the...
KELOLAND TV
Meet the new SD Secretary of Education Joseph Graves
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has a new secretary in the Department of Education after Tiffany Sanderson left the position to be president at Lake Area Technical College. Joseph Graves is ready to serve students and educators across the state in his new role. “I just love a...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
KELOLAND TV
Universities say tuition freeze critical
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Representatives of South Dakota’s public universities said they supported a tuition freeze requested by the state’s Board of Regents. Members of regents and representatives of the six public four-year universities spoke at Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 meetings of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.
KELOLAND TV
Spoofing vs hacking: What’s the difference?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On January 23, 2023, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced via news release that her personal cell phone had been “hacked.” The release in question states: “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls.”
Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
KELOLAND TV
Randolph backs away from his bill-sponsor change
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to require that South Dakota’s governor, chief justice and executive agencies get individual legislators to introduce their bills and joint resolutions was set aside at its sponsor’s request Monday. “It was something I was determining whether to do,” Republican Rep. Tony...
KELOLAND TV
Future of Gregory pumped-storage project splits panel
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker wants the proposed Gregory County pumped-storage project de-listed from South Dakota’s water resources management system because, after decades of discussion about its potential, he says its intended purpose no longer would be drawing irrigation from the Missouri River. The projects on...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Bill filings would change under Randolph plan
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
KELOLAND TV
Noem bans SD state gov’t contracts with 6 nations
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s governor has directed that all offices, agencies and departments under her control in state government’s executive branch no longer engage in technology purchases or contracts with any business owned or controlled by a person, entity or government from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela or Cuba.
KELOLAND TV
A look at the week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 23, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
kelo.com
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
KELOLAND TV
Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
Comments / 0