Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Seminole Girl’ statue has gone missing. Don’t worry. It wasn’t stolen.
Where in the world is Fort Lauderdale’s “Seminole Girl” bronze sculpture? The life-sized statue, unveiled eight years ago as an enduring monument to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, went missing a few weeks ago. It normally sits on the south side of the New River, across from the historic Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The popular sculpture has not been ...
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
WSVN-TV
Officials share images of structural concerns at Broward County Courthouse
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We are getting our first look at the reason behind some structural concerns at a South Florida courthouse. Large cracks are visible on beams at the Broward County Courthouse, and the top floors of the building are currently off limits. Despite that, Broward County officials...
WSVN-TV
Miami Seaquarium releases rescued manatee
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a big day for a rescued manatee at Miami Seaquarium after getting released into the wild. Staff said their goodbyes to Hammerhead, Tuesday. Hammerhead was found orphaned nearly two years ago near Jensen Beach, with signs of cold stress and even a shark bite. Thanks...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers compete in Life Time Miami Half Marathon to honor fallen detective
MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer killed while on duty had dreams of competing in a marathon. Now, his colleagues are lacing up for a touching tribute. Cesar Echaverry was an avid runner and excellent officer, according to his colleagues. Now, they are teaming up to honor him in the the best way they can.
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
WSVN-TV
7News participates in annual Real Men Read event held in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - You need to read to succeed and a familiar face paved the way at an event in South Florida. Scott Lake Elementary School in Miami Gardens hosted Real Men Read, an annual event that encourages early childhood reading. 7news anchor Tavares Jones, along with other...
WSVN-TV
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
sflcn.com
NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers
MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
WSVN-TV
More antisemitic messages found in West Palm Beach; Jewish community speaks out
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Words of hate were found stuffed into plastic bags in West Palm Beach For the second time this month. Michael Hoffman with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County called this an act of hate. “I am not surprised but continue to be shocked,”...
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Semaj Jackson Transfers from STA to American Heritage
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
WSVN-TV
BSO and Broward County have until March 31 to come to agreement on 911 call center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a lot of discussion over the past year on the future of the 911 call system in Broward County and there’s still no agreement. Currently, the county controls the 911 system and the Broward Sheriff’s Office manages it, but now the sheriff wants complete control and is refusing to sign a contract.
miamionthecheap.com
Free Valentine’s Day weddings & vow renewals in Fort Lauderdale
Valentine’s Day weddings are especially romantic. If you and your partner want to wed on Valentine’s Day or renew your vows, a public official in Fort Lauderdale is accommodating that request. A group Valentine’s Day wedding event for 2023 is 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. February 14 in...
