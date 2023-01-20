ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Seminole Girl’ statue has gone missing. Don’t worry. It wasn’t stolen.

Where in the world is Fort Lauderdale’s “Seminole Girl” bronze sculpture? The life-sized statue, unveiled eight years ago as an enduring monument to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, went missing a few weeks ago. It normally sits on the south side of the New River, across from the historic Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The popular sculpture has not been ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida

MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
PARKLAND, FL
Axios Miami

Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed

Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium releases rescued manatee

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a big day for a rescued manatee at Miami Seaquarium after getting released into the wild. Staff said their goodbyes to Hammerhead, Tuesday. Hammerhead was found orphaned nearly two years ago near Jensen Beach, with signs of cold stress and even a shark bite. Thanks...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers

MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy