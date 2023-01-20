ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Suspect charged with 2021 Lynchburg homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Markeem Devante Dance, 23, of Lynchburg, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the homicide of Erica Jade Boykin from June 14, 2021, in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. Dance was already in custody for charges in a malicious wounding case at...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools considering cell phone policy

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is asking for input on cell phones in the classroom. AHPS officials said they have been discussing the idea of a policy regarding cell phones at school since last December. The board is asking for feedback from AHPS staff and parents...
LOW MOOR, VA
WSET

WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Manns sentenced to life in prison for Roanoke murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Manns, of Roanoke, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for first-degree murder, plus three years on use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the killing of Taniko Belt of Roanoke in May 2021, according to the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA

