Fayetteville, AR

Scouting Report Shows Arkansas Has Grown, But Will LSU Game?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas game against LSU feels like a lifetime ago, but it really wasn't. Most of the state missed the beginning of that game because the Razorback football team had blown a big lead in the Liberty Bowl and was clinging to a 38-38 tie when the basketball game started.
