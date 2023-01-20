Read full article on original website
Superstar QB Could Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Mac Jones Excited for New Patriots OC Bill O’Brien
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly thrilled about Bill O’Brien returning to the NFL as the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. After New England head coach Bill Belichick reportedly landed O’Brien on Tuesday, Daniels reported that a source close to Jones said the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Colts’ First Head Coach Finalist Revealed
It was recently reported that the Indianapolis Colts would be whittling down their dozen-strong list of head coaching candidates this week, and we now know which of them is the first finalist. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts want to bring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Many Compensatory Draft Picks Will Packers Receive?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could receive three compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projections from OverTheCap.com. Compensatory draft picks are dispensed by the league on a secret formula that is highlighted by average annual salary and also considers playing time and postseason awards such as Associated Press All-Pro and Pro Football Writers of America all-conference.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Patriots Hire Bill O’Brien as Offensive Coach; What’s Next?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have completed their search for a new offensive coordinator. University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the organization, as first reported by ESPN. Just over one week removed from issuing a press release to announce their intention...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Re-Sign Julio Jones? 6 Options For Free Agent WRs
The Atlanta Falcons are looking at the free agency wideout market. The team found success at wide receiver in rookie Drake London, this year's first-round pick out of the University of Southern California leads them in receiving with 866 yards and four touchdowns. But if they wish to make it...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Brian Daboll Named NFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards
When Brian Daboll was hired last January, many expected the New York Giants to be one of the worst teams in the league yet again, as they would have to figure out who they were as a team. Daboll, who hailed from the Bills organization along with general manager Joe...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4 Commanders Coaches Getting Elevated Opportunities at Reese’s Senior Bowl
This year's Reese's Senior Bowl will be a bit different than years past, and it'll directly benefit the Washington Commanders. More specifically, it'll benefit assistant coaches across the staff as four of them will be elevated to position coach positions for this year's event. For the National Team this year,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Favored to Sign Impending FA RB Saquon Barkley
NFL free agency is still seven weeks away, and they don't even have a head coach yet, but the Denver Broncos are among the betting favorites for Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. Online bookmaker BetOnline.ag recently installed the Broncos with the third-highest odds to sign Barkley, who may not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Select Arguably Best 2023 RB in Latest Mock Draft
The Buffalo Bills didn't have a true No. 1 running back this past season, as a committee of Devin Singletary and James Cook took most of the carries at the position while quarterback Josh Allen led the team in rushing touchdowns. But while the final draft order is still not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Take Iowa Edge Rusher Lukas Van Ness in NFL.com Mock
The Denver Broncos enter the 2023 offseason with a laundry list of needs. The offense needs a running back to help ease Javonte Williams coming back from knee surgery. Another tight end to counter Greg Dulcich could help Denver in heavier personnel packages. Of course, the offensive line could use upgrades and a talent infusion just about everywhere.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
FOXBORO — It was an incredible 20 years for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center. Deep playoff runs year after year and winning six out of nine Super Bowl appearances. As we are seeing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the last teams' standings generally have an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mawae Takes Reins of High School Program
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Tennessee Titans center and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is going back to school. Lipscomb Academy, a private high school in Nashville that has made a significant investment in athletics in recent years, introduced Mawae as its new high school football coach Tuesday. The football program has won the state championship each of the last two years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Williams Nwaneri’s Unorthodox Dominance
National pundits often critique head coach Josh Heupel for Tennessee's defense, equating poor on-field performance to Heupel disregarding the defensive side. That couldn't be further from the truth. Heupel is still attempting to bring his recruits into the program and still has a fair amount of players that signed under the Jeremy Pruitt regime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will There Be Another Suitor For Sean Payton?
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will have a second interview with the Denver Broncos this Wednesday, according to reports. Payton also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. His initial meeting with the Panthers was rescheduled from last week after the tragic death of Carolina FC player Anton Walkes. Panthers owner David Tepper owns both franchises.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Heupel Continues High School Tour
Recruiting season tells us which programs are positioned well for the future. It's important to recruit elite players, but the coaches that go on the road can often tell us as much as the caliber of players they are recruiting. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been one of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff Structure Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff is set for a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, to oversee operations for the "East" team in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, featuring some of the top seniors across college football. But there's a slight change from the staff's usual structure, as coach Arthur Smith...
