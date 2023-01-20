The NY Rangers sunk cost fallacy problem reared its ugly head again yesterday, with just a minor move waiving Johnny Brodzinski to make room for Julien Gauthier’s return to the lineup from injury. It’s minor, and it’s not something that usually makes headlines. However given the Rangers’ inability to make even the easiest decision, it blew up into something more. There is a general theme, and it’s that Gerard Gallant and Chris Drury are falling into the sunk cost fallacy trap with roster decisions. This Rangers sunk cost fallacy problem may currently be just minor decisions, but they represent a larger decision making failure at the tops of the organization.

