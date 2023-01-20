ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
JASPER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays

A quick peek at our Birthdays – Bubba shares a special birthday! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

INTEGRIS Health cuts 200 jobs statewide

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – An INTEGRIS Heath statewide layoff affects six positions in Grove and Miami, according to hospital officials. INTEGRIS Health eliminated 200 positions across the state’s 13 sites, which includes 140 workers. “In northeast Oklahoma, a total of six positions were impacted between both hospitals in Grove...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Rollin’ at Roller City Entertainment!

Gary & Shelby went Rollin’ at Roller City Entertainment and while they were there they talked with owner, Journey Ottaway, about how skating isn’t just for kids, but for adults too! Roller City is now offering “Adult Skate Nights” and you can find more information about it on their website: rollercitymo.org.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

How the Joplin Fire Department responds to non-fire calls

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something fire officials say many people don’t think about — the amount of non-fire related calls to which crews respond. “It’s not always a fire that you see, you know, the fire department running to. But all of them are important to the community,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Distribution Day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons organization lent a helping hand to many people, today. It was distribution day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”. It provided people a chance to collect free essential hygiene items. They passed out bags of laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, and other...
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

“4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition” at Joplin Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — A chilly day outside calls for some warm, tasty chili, inside. That was the game’s name at the “Joplin Empire Market”. They held their 4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition. Eight competitors showcased their culinary chili creations to judges. The winner of this year’s...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mini food trucks, parked in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area students start up their own food trucks, and did so without leaving the classroom. Carthage High School students have been working together to create their own miniature food trucks. The project involved marketing, machine, and culinary students who take classes at the “Carthage Technology...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Bright Futures of Joplin

Amanda Stone, Bright Futures- Joplin Coordinator, shares about what Bright Futures is doing for students who are living in poverty. Amanda also touches on Snack Packs, the LunchPals program, and even gives us a glimpse of what it looks like to be a volunteer.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy