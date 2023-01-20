ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Glasgow, Barren Co. leaders meet with Gov. Beshear, other state leaders

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, local leaders in Glasgow and Barren County met with Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials to discuss goals and growth opportunities in the area. “We need to have open communications with Frankfort,” said State Representative Steve Riley. Barren County State Representative Steve...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay

GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Delbert Lee Tilley

Delbert Lee Tilley, age 73, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a US Army Veteran having served one tour in Vietnam. He was a former Hart County Deputy Sheriff, he was a volunteer for the Bonnieville, Munfordville and Priceville Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting with his nephew Mike, fishing and traveling on his motorcycle.
HARDYVILLE, KY
WBKO

Two Barren County women indicted for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor

Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor, age 70, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Joe Rhor of Burkesville, Kentucky, her children, Kimberly (& Lucas) Earnest of Radcliff, Kentucky and Jeremy Rhor...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Ronald “Ronnie” Wallace Jeffries

Ronald “Ronnie” Wallace Jeffries, age 82, of Horse Cave, died January 21, 2023. He was born in Metcalfe County on January 12, 1941, to the late William (Tee) Jeffries and the late Ruby (Edwards) Jeffries. He was the owner of Jeffries Auto Salvage and retired from LG&E. Ronnie was a member of the Savoyard Missionary Baptist Church, where he joined and was saved in September 1965.
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Alan Johnston

Alan Johnston age 57 of Sonora passed away Sunday evening, January 22nd at Baptist Health Hardin. He was the son of the late Hebert & Ruby Powell Johnston. Alan was born in Louisville and he was an employee of Ford Motor Company. He was also preceded in death by a...
SONORA, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 9, 2023

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Elizabeth J. Yoder, 21, and Andy A. Schlabach Jr., 19, both of Summer Shade. Jan. 6, 2023:. Amanda B. Johnson, 29, and Eric...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue

UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

James Robert Simmons

James Robert Simmons, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family, as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to James Edwin Simmons and Emma Beatrice (Barbour) Simmons. He was the oldest of 11 children, who were all raised on a beautiful and bountiful Kentucky farm, by parents who instilled in them their love and faith in God, family and country.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Mr. Bobbie L. Pepper

Mr. Bobbie L. Pepper, age 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky, husband of Monica Pepper, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
BURKESVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy