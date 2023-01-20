Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Three sworn in as newest members of Glasgow EPB; city pool, stadium discussed
GLASGOW — Three people, including one councilmember, were sworn in as the newest board members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors at a meeting of the Glasgow Council Monday evening. Those three individuals included Robert Oliver, a newcomer who will fill the unexpired term of Beau Jones;...
WBKO
Glasgow, Barren Co. leaders meet with Gov. Beshear, other state leaders
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, local leaders in Glasgow and Barren County met with Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials to discuss goals and growth opportunities in the area. “We need to have open communications with Frankfort,” said State Representative Steve Riley. Barren County State Representative Steve...
wcluradio.com
County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay
GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
wcluradio.com
Delbert Lee Tilley
Delbert Lee Tilley, age 73, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a US Army Veteran having served one tour in Vietnam. He was a former Hart County Deputy Sheriff, he was a volunteer for the Bonnieville, Munfordville and Priceville Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting with his nephew Mike, fishing and traveling on his motorcycle.
WBKO
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant
UPDATE: (1/21/2023) We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend. That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one...
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor
Mrs. Doris Elizabeth (Jones) Rhor, age 70, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Joe Rhor of Burkesville, Kentucky, her children, Kimberly (& Lucas) Earnest of Radcliff, Kentucky and Jeremy Rhor...
wcluradio.com
Ronald “Ronnie” Wallace Jeffries
Ronald “Ronnie” Wallace Jeffries, age 82, of Horse Cave, died January 21, 2023. He was born in Metcalfe County on January 12, 1941, to the late William (Tee) Jeffries and the late Ruby (Edwards) Jeffries. He was the owner of Jeffries Auto Salvage and retired from LG&E. Ronnie was a member of the Savoyard Missionary Baptist Church, where he joined and was saved in September 1965.
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
WBKO
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
wcluradio.com
Alan Johnston
Alan Johnston age 57 of Sonora passed away Sunday evening, January 22nd at Baptist Health Hardin. He was the son of the late Hebert & Ruby Powell Johnston. Alan was born in Louisville and he was an employee of Ford Motor Company. He was also preceded in death by a...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 9, 2023
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Elizabeth J. Yoder, 21, and Andy A. Schlabach Jr., 19, both of Summer Shade. Jan. 6, 2023:. Amanda B. Johnson, 29, and Eric...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue
UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
wcluradio.com
James Robert Simmons
James Robert Simmons, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family, as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to James Edwin Simmons and Emma Beatrice (Barbour) Simmons. He was the oldest of 11 children, who were all raised on a beautiful and bountiful Kentucky farm, by parents who instilled in them their love and faith in God, family and country.
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
wcluradio.com
Mr. Bobbie L. Pepper
Mr. Bobbie L. Pepper, age 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky, husband of Monica Pepper, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
wnky.com
Glasgow High School placed on lock down, student suffers medical emergency
GLASGOW, Ky. – Friday morning, students at Glasgow High School were placed in lock down status. We’re learning that a student suffered a medical emergency. News 40 spoke to a member of the Barren County Board of Education who tells us a student suffered from a drug overdose.
Comments / 0