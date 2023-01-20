James Robert Simmons, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family, as he went home to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to James Edwin Simmons and Emma Beatrice (Barbour) Simmons. He was the oldest of 11 children, who were all raised on a beautiful and bountiful Kentucky farm, by parents who instilled in them their love and faith in God, family and country.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO