Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon. Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS FANS BREAK OUT THE 'FIRE LOU' CHANT AFTER SATURDAY'S 5-2 LOSS
Following a 5-2 defeat to a divisional opponent - the Carolina Hurricanes - Islanders fans broke out in a 'Fire Lou [Lamoriello]' chant. The Isles sit two spots and two points outside the playoffs with three more games played than the Pittsburgh Penguins, who occupy the final Wild Card spot.
NBC Sports
2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking top 15 players teams should target
This season's NHL trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. It's the rare year when several stars, future Hall of Famers and past Stanley Cup champions could be moved. Many of the top players eligible to hit free agency this summer, including Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat, also might be available. Will teams get a head start on the 2023 free agent market by acquiring these players and quickly signing them to extensions?
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zacha, Grzelcyk, Injuries & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Another week down for the NHL’s best team, but despite their success, the...
NBC Sports
Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic throws haymakers in epic fight vs. Mathieu Olivier
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is 34 years old, but he's still one of the best fighters in the NHL. The latest example came Monday night when Lucic squared off with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier. It was a short but very entertaining fight as both players landed some huge punches.
Watch: Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy does his best Bobby Orr impression with highlight-reel goal
Bruins' defensemen have now scored goals in five straight games. The Bruins’ defense is on a scoring tear these last few weeks. A Boston blueliner has lit the lamp in five straight games, with both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm joining that offensive surge Sunday night against the Sharks.
NBC Sports
NHL rumors: Latest asking price for potential Bo Horvat trade revealed
The rumor mill is starting to heat up with the March 3 NHL trade deadline less than six weeks away, and the name garnering most of the attention is Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat. The Canucks captain is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and...
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS' BROCK NELSON DOES HIS OWN DENTAL WORK ON THE BENCH IN BETWEEN SHIFTS
This is nothing new in hockey, but every time it happens it just has to be shared. Hockey players ripping their own teeth out before taking their next shifts is the ultimate badass move. Certain other sports which shall remain unspecified see their athletes miss time for the slightest inconvenience.
markerzone.com
OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL - BOUDREAU RELIEVED OF COACHING DUTIES, CANUCKS ANNOUNCE REPLACEMENT
The Vancouver Canucks have officially relieved Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull of their coaching duties. The team also announced that Rick Tocchet will assume the head coaching position. Retired NHL defensemen and Stanley Cup champions Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will also join Tocchet's staff; the former as an assistant, the latter as a Defensive Development Coach.
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU GIVEN STANDING OVATION IN RETURN TO CALGARY (VIDEO)
The fans may have booed him whenever he touched the puck and during his penalty shot in the first period, but those boos were quickly ended once the Calgary Flames played a video tribute for their former star, Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau didn't watch most of the video tribute, keeping his...
markerzone.com
WATCH - WHOLESOME MOMENT WITH JEFF CARTER AND SON WHO COLLECTS DAD'S HOCKEY CARDS
Hockey players might be some of the toughest people on the planet. But at home, they are mushy just like the rest of us. Wholesome moments of players with their families are always good for a warm feeling and sometimes even a chuckle. This video posted by the wife of Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter has a little bit of both:
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER NOW HAS 3 HEAD COACHES ON PAYROLL, MAKING FOR THE NHL'S MOST EXPENSIVE COACHING STAFF
With the news of Bruce Boudreau's dismissal and Rick Tocchet assuming the head coaching role, the Vancouver Canucks now have three head coaches on their payroll for this season. Travis Green is still earning a paycheck to not coach for Vancouver, joining Boudreau and Tocchet. All told, Vancouver is allocating...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
Danilo Galinari gives an update on his rehabilitation, travelling with the Boston Celtics
Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari spoke with Gianluca Bortolomai of the Italian basketball blog Around The Game on the day of Boston’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, and shared some thoughts on where he is in his rehabilitative process. On the latter, Gallo notes (translated from Italian)...
markerzone.com
38-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN SIGNS IN THE ECHL
After performing quite well in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, former NHL defenceman Ian White has landed an ECHL contract with the Norfolk Admirals. "Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract." The Admirals said in a statement on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
markerzone.com
FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE
Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.
