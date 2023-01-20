Read full article on original website
Anthony Edwards Was Inspired By Girlfriend Before Impressive 44-Point Performance
Anthony Edwards had the ultimate inspiration to go off and dominate the Houston Rockets.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
Rate the Trade: Warriors Land Veteran Shooter
Could the Golden State Warriors make this deal with the Utah Jazz?
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
Would a Western Conference rival play ball in dealmaking?
Yardbarker
Wizards' Rui Hachimura dances around whether he wants trade
Rui Hachimura had one of his best games of the season in the Washington Wizards' win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The 24-year-old finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks while shooting an efficient 59.1% from the field and 60.0% from three. However, it was Hachimura's postgame...
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks
Kyle Kuzma’s future with the Washington Wizards has been a major talking point in the past few weeks and months, and the buzz around his situation only increased after the team traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. It is expected that Kuzma will decline his $13 million player option for next season and […] The post Kyle Kuzma sounds off on Wizards future amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were far from the only team that was keeping a close eye on Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The Phoenix Suns are rumored to have been a trade destination for the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star in a three-team scenario that also involved the Milwaukee Bucks, and it’s that trade idea that […] The post RUMOR: How Suns, Bucks helped LA pull off Rui Hachimura trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to approve of the team’s trade for Rui Hachimura, but he believes that the former Washington Wizards forward has a glaring weakness. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday. Magic Johnson tweeted that the 24-year-old “has to get more […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler injury update, status for Celtics game revealed
The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics face off on Tuesday night in what is expected to be an intense matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Unfortunately for the Heat, they will now be entering the game shorthanded yet again with Jimmy Butler emerging as a late addition […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler injury update, status for Celtics game revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional reaction to Bronny James being named McDonald’s All American
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the rest of his family received some tremendous news on Tuesday. This came in the form of his first-born son, Bronny James, being named as part of the McDonald’s All American Game roster this March. Unsurprisingly, the four-time NBA champion could not help but get emotional with his […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional reaction to Bronny James being named McDonald’s All American appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
