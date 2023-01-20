Read full article on original website
Austin City Council members open new term with focus on child care access
A City Council proposal is aimed at streamlining the development process for new and expanding child care centers. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) With Austin City Council's new term underway, several members are starting off the year with an aim to lower barriers to child care access across the city. Improving child...
Leander City Council parks any changes to carport ordinance
Robin Griffin, Leander Executive Director of Development Services, talked to the City Council about having a third-party study of carport regulations. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Leander officials took a look at the city’s carport regulations, and after discussing with council members, they decided no changes are coming—for now. Executive...
Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities
Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
Leander State of the City event reflects on past year, highlights objectives for 2023
The Leander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 State of the City event Jan. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Leander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Christine DeLisle on Jan. 24. “The state of the city is strong, diverse and...
City of Bee Cave to determine options for Hamilton Pool Road Jan. 25
Shown is a rendering of a design for the proposed build-out for Hamilton Pool Road. This would include 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 12-foot-wide continuous turn lane for left-turning traffic, shared-use paths and a 4-foot buffer for pedestrians. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council will hold a...
Mackenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, to host open house Jan. 25
MacKenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, will host a public open house at her field office on Anderson Mill Road on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to hear public concerns and allow Family Eldercare to answer questions about Pecan Gardens, previously known as the Candlewood Suites hotel. (Courtesy Patricia Gutierrez/Council Member Kelly's office)
Travis County approves $35 million contract for 640 supportive housing units
Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez thanked U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett for securing federal funding for the project on Jan. 24. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Travis County Commissioners approved a $35 million contract with nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes on Jan. 24 that will go toward housing people experiencing homelessness. The...
Hays CISD school board approves $184,950 in winter storm repairs
Winter Storm Elliot caused freeze damage to several Hays CISD facilities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays CISD school board on Jan. 23 unanimously approved a motion to ratify $184,950 in building repair expenses after Winter Storm Elliot caused freeze damage to several Hays CISD facilities. According to agenda documents, a water...
Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocates within Turtle Creek Market in Round Rock
Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. The pediatric dentistry practice closed Oct. 24 to facilitate the transition and reopened Oct. 31, according to staff members.
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas
The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
Williamson County raises corrections officer salaries to highest in state
The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay raises for sheriff's office personnel Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay-scale increases for sheriff’s office personnel Jan. 24, raising wages to the highest starting salary for corrections officers in the state. County Judge Bill Gravell called...
Austin's new council members discuss beginning their work at City Hall
Jose Velasquez, Ryan Alter and Zo Qadri join Austin City Council in 2023. (Courtesy city of Austin) Austin City Council District 3's José Velásquez, District 5's Ryan Alter and District 9's Zo Qadri arrived at City Hall early this year after runoff election wins in December and are now getting to work.
Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda
Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
Buda hosts workshop regarding potential mixed-use development
Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council held a workshop Jan. 17 to discuss and give direction regarding a potential horizontal mixed-use development by Forum Investment Group. Horizontal mixed use means there is a commercial or retail aspect to the development next to residential; vertical mixed-use is when there is commercial or retail on the first floor of a building with the rest as residential.
Homegrown Beauty Lounge to bring natural beauty services to Leander in February
After initially being set to open in 2022, Homegrown Beauty Lounge will open a location in Leander. (Courtesy Pexels) After extensive delays, Homegrown Beauty Lounge will open its full-service salon on Feb. 1, according to owner Victoria Peña. The salon will focus on natural beauty services and products. Services...
Austin, Travis County look to boost staffing in 2023
Vacancies remain prevalent across city and county government offices. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) In Austin and Travis County, staffing vacancies and the municipalities’ approach to hiring was a top political issue in 2022 that will likely remain in focus over the coming year. City leadership have pointed to elevated vacancy...
San Marcos record, apothecary shops relocate to combined location
Alchemy Records and Atypical Apothecary sign. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Alchemy Records and Atypical Apothecary relocated to 145 S. LBJ Drive in San Marcos. The two businesses officially opened Jan. 1 but held their grand opening Jan. 21. Alchemy Records owner Walter Thorington's shop was previously located at Red Bud...
How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward
Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
Work to re-envision Old Town Leander continues
In 2021, Leander City Council approved a concept plan for a park located behind Leander City Hall. As of Dec. 19, consulting firm Kimley-Horn completed the public meetings portion and wrapped up the first draft of the Old Town Master Plan in Leander, Executive Director of Development Services Robin Griffin said.
