Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council held a workshop Jan. 17 to discuss and give direction regarding a potential horizontal mixed-use development by Forum Investment Group. Horizontal mixed use means there is a commercial or retail aspect to the development next to residential; vertical mixed-use is when there is commercial or retail on the first floor of a building with the rest as residential.

BUDA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO