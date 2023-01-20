ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Leander City Council parks any changes to carport ordinance

Robin Griffin, Leander Executive Director of Development Services, talked to the City Council about having a third-party study of carport regulations. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Leander officials took a look at the city’s carport regulations, and after discussing with council members, they decided no changes are coming—for now. Executive...
LEANDER, TX
Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities

Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocates within Turtle Creek Market in Round Rock

Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. The pediatric dentistry practice closed Oct. 24 to facilitate the transition and reopened Oct. 31, according to staff members.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
Williamson County raises corrections officer salaries to highest in state

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay raises for sheriff's office personnel Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay-scale increases for sheriff’s office personnel Jan. 24, raising wages to the highest starting salary for corrections officers in the state. County Judge Bill Gravell called...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda

Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
BUDA, TX
Buda hosts workshop regarding potential mixed-use development

Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council held a workshop Jan. 17 to discuss and give direction regarding a potential horizontal mixed-use development by Forum Investment Group. Horizontal mixed use means there is a commercial or retail aspect to the development next to residential; vertical mixed-use is when there is commercial or retail on the first floor of a building with the rest as residential.
BUDA, TX
How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward

Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
AUSTIN, TX
Work to re-envision Old Town Leander continues

In 2021, Leander City Council approved a concept plan for a park located behind Leander City Hall. As of Dec. 19, consulting firm Kimley-Horn completed the public meetings portion and wrapped up the first draft of the Old Town Master Plan in Leander, Executive Director of Development Services Robin Griffin said.
LEANDER, TX
