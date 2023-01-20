ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latin pop group RBD bringing 'Soy Rebelde' tour to Houston in August

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0kKxaNaN00 RBD fans, get ready to dust off those red ties and sing at the top of your lungs when one of Latin Pop's biggest groups stops in Houston as part of their new international tour.

After 15 years, the "Soy Rebelde" tour is reuniting the group for its 20th anniversary. According to a release, the group will perform across 26 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

The tour kicks off in El Paso and will make its way down to Houston at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 27.

The multi-generational phenomenon teased its reunion tour with a video compilation in mid-December. On Thursday, RBD announced its pre-sale will be on Jan. 26, which fans can register for now through Jan. 22.

The general public sale begins Friday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m.

