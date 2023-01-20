ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

4 In Custody, Officer On Administrative Leave After Incident In NW OKC

Multiple people are in custody and an officer is on administrative leave after an incident Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. The incident happened when an Oklahoma City Police Department officer located what was believed to be a stolen vehicle near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. The officer yelled for the people inside the vehicle to exit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Southbound I-44 Reopened After Crash In SW OKC

Southbound I-44 has been reopened after a crash that happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday narrowed the highway to a single lane near Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck hit a wall on the highway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

I-40 On-Ramp Closed Due To Crash In Eastern OKC

The westbound I-40 on-ramp at South Anderson Road in east Oklahoma City is closed due to a crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are working to clear the area, but the closure is expected to continue for another hour. Motorists are advised to expect congestion and delays in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Overflow Shelters Available In OKC Amid Winter Storm

Multiple shelters in Oklahoma City have opened their doors to those in need of shelter from the weather. The Salvation Army Night Shelter at 1001 North Pennsylvania Avenue has 50 extra beds available for women and children, and City Care Night Shelter at 532 North Villa Avenue has 20 extra beds for men.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma's Own Mike Glover Enjoying The Snow

News 9 Multimedia Journalist Mike Glover finds "Something Good" about a snow day in El Reno. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire

One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Embark Adjusting OKC Metro Routes Due To Weather

Embark is making some service changes to routes in the Oklahoma City metro due to the winter storm. The will be detours for routes both in Oklahoma City and Norman, and Embark's Senior Transportation services will also be closed today due to the weather. However, Embark's paratransit and other mobility...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Shares Winter Weather Tips For Drivers

The Oklahoma City Police Department is sharing some tips to stay safe in these freezing conditions. OCPD said to keep your cell phone charged, and to know at least three routes to your destination. Take a coat, blanket, gloves and a hat with you, and also be sure to pack...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Del City Police Hires New Chief

The Del City Police Department has a new chief following the departure of current Chief Steve Robinson. Loyd Berger is now leading the department. Berger has been with the department since 1998 and previously served as deputy chief within the department. It is unknown who will replace Berger as deputy...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Warming Shelters Open Ahead Of Winter Storm

Warming Shelters in Oklahoma City Area will be open as winter weather moves through the metro area on Tuesday. Below is a list of times and eligibility requirements for the City Care Night Shelter, Salvation Army, and the City Rescue Mission:. Image Provided By: News 9.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Attorney General To Work With OSBI In Swadley's Investigation

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office will take over the Swadley investigation going forward, instead of the Oklahoma County DA. The case alleges the misuse of millions of taxpayer dollars, in a contract to put the barbecue restaurant at state parks. Attorney General Gentner Drummond said this investigation impacts all Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OKC Metro Schools Preparing For Upcoming Bond Election

Several school districts in Oklahoma are preparing for the upcoming school bond election on Feb. 14. While all the districts have specific needs, many come down to accommodating growth. For Mustang Public Schools, that means a new elementary school and high school expansion. "We would have an elementary by the...
MUSTANG, OK
News On 6

Daily Dose: Green Veggies

OKLAHOMA CITY - In our Daily Dose, a viewer is asking about the health benefits of eating green veggies. Dr. Lacy Anderson joins us with more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

