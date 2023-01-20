ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU vs. Miami: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

FSU (7-13, 5-4 ACC) is coming off a road trip that saw wins vs. both the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers. “To win two games in a row on the road, means that we are maturing, we’re making some progress,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the Seminoles’ win over the Panthers. “I think we are growing in our culture and it’s taken some losses to probably get our attention as to how hard you got to play at this level to be successful. How you got to execute, how we got to create for each other.”
‘Noles News: FSU football brings in top tier talent, basketball seals the weekend

Florida State has been busy on the recruiting trail while hosting another major recruiting weekend, bringing in some highly sought-after recruits and familiar faces to campus. Among the visitors in attendance were 5-star TE Landon Thomas, 4-star DL Justus Terry, 3- star commit DL Keishawn Mashburn, 5-star commit RB Kam Davis, 3-star DL LJ McCray, 4-star OL Jason Zandamela, 5-star DL Zion Grady, 4-star WR commit Camdon Frier, and 4-star WR Tawaski “TJ” Abrams to name a few.
FSU women’s basketball pummels Pitt

Florida State (18-4, 7-2 ACC) defeated Pittsburgh (7-12, 0-8 ACC) by a 74-37 score today in Tallahassee, FL. Pitt managed to stay close to Florida State for most of the first quarter. However, Mariana Valenzuela and Ta’Niya Latson scored the final four points of the quarter to give the Seminoles a small 14-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Photo recap: Florida State hosts recruits for Junior Day

Florida State hosted another major recruiting weekend on Saturday, bringing in blue-chip commits and recruits from across the country. Hauling in the No. 16 and No. 1 high school and transfer classes, FSU has been on a hot streak as winter rolls on in Tallahassee. Tomahawk Nation’s Josh Pick, Tim...
