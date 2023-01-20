FSU (7-13, 5-4 ACC) is coming off a road trip that saw wins vs. both the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers. “To win two games in a row on the road, means that we are maturing, we’re making some progress,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the Seminoles’ win over the Panthers. “I think we are growing in our culture and it’s taken some losses to probably get our attention as to how hard you got to play at this level to be successful. How you got to execute, how we got to create for each other.”

