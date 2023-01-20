Read full article on original website
Superman & Lois Casts The Walking Dead Veteran as Lex Luthor
Michael Cudlitz, the veteran character actor best known for his role as Abraham on The Walking Dead, has joined the DC multiverse. Cudlitz will play Lex Luthor in the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois, stepping in to give the show's new Earth a Lex of its very own. The CW previously had Jon Cryer playing the role of Lex on Supergirl and in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. When a casting call went out recently for the character, Cryer confirmed that nobody had approached him to continue on in the role. Last season, Superman & Lois surprised fans with the revelation that it does not take place on the same Earth as The Flash and Supergirl.
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Confirms Major Rumor About Her Romantic Life
Star Wars Sequel Trilogy star Daisy Ridley has confirmed a major rumor about her personal life: she is now a married woman! Ridley is currently earning numerous rave reviews for her new dark comedy/dramedy film Sometimes I Think About Dying, in which she plays a young woman suffering from anxiety and depression. However, while sitting down to do interviews for the film at Sundance Film Festival 2023, Ridley couldn't avoid confirming some of the happiest news of her life: "Yes! I got married."
Anne Heche's Son Breaks Silence With Emotional Tribute 6 Months After Her Death
Heche's younger son, 14-year-old Atlas, shared his first public statement since his mother's passing.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘American Auto’ Season 2 On NBC, Where The Team At Payne Motors Deal With A Recall, A Brush Fire, And An Angry Seth Meyers
AMERICAN AUTO – SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot: “Day 1.” Elliot (Humphrey Ker), the lead attorney at Payne Motors, tells the buzzing office that if they’re going to destroy evidence regarding the company’s coverup of their Hydra model rolling out of park, they should do it before they’re court-ordered not to. He doesn’t tell them directly, of course.
See the Last Photo Riley Keough Took With Mom Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death
The two snapped the memorable photo while out for dinner together.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Scrapped As New Tour Becomes Singer’s Main Focus
Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.
Kill Bill Star Calls on Quentin Tarantino to Make Vol. 3
Quentin Tarantino has claimed that he will only be directing one more film in his career, with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox calling on him to make a third film in the series. While Fox's character was killed in the debut film, various rumors speculating about what a third film could explore would center around the daughter she left behind when she was killed seeking revenge against Beatrix (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, which would surely continue Fox's character's legacy. The nature of the films, however, has allowed for flashbacks, so even if her character is dead in the present, there's a chance that Fox could reprise her role.
Daredevil Born Again: Arrow Writers Join Show
Daredevil: Born Again has added Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to the team for the Disney+ series. With filming coming up soon, the project is becoming more real by the second. The Cosmic Circus reported the Arrowverse infusion to the MCU. Previously, Blankship was showrunner on The CW's Naomi. (Interestingly, she also penned the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to Green Arrows and the Canaries!) Godfree also had her hands all over the The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While some MCU fans will not be familiar with these titles, they have fierce followings of their own. It will be interesting to see how the Daredevil show comes together.
Stephen King Teases Trailer Release for The Boogeyman
Stephen King fans were given the good news last week that the upcoming adaptation of his novel The Boogeyman would no longer be an exclusive Hulu release and would be landing in theaters, but today the author himself took to Twitter to tease that the first trailer for the film would be arriving this weekend. With the film being in development for years and with no official looks at the film having been unveiled, fans are surely curious about how the project will be embraced in a new medium, and we might be finding out how it looks this weekend. The Boogeyman is slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Series Finished Filming
The newest series apart of the Star Wars franchise has wrapped principal photography. Sunday, stunt coordinator George Cottle confirmed on his social media that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series featuring Jude Law in its lead role. Outside of Law's involvement and Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts helmer serving as producer, little else is known about the series, other than it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year.
