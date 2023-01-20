Grazzy, an Austin, TX-based supplier of an worker funds platform, raised $4.25M in funding. The spherical was led by Subsequent Coast Ventures and Tuesday Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development throughout massive lodge manufacturers and working teams, restaurant teams, and salons, and help the continuation of integrations between the platform and the key methods (PMS, HMA, and POS) hospitality and repair companies use to run their operations.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO