Affordable coworking space helping small businesses in Queens

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new tech hub in Queens is helping small business owners save on rent, make connections and get a foot in the tech sector.

It’s not easy to get a new business off the ground, but budding entrepreneurs in New York City can now get the help they need. It’s through an affordable shared workspace that provides resources.

Greater Nexus , a 10,000-square-foot affordable coworking space, is on Parsons Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens. It’s run by the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. Its CEO is Justin Rodgers, who said he grew up there and sees the tremendous need and potential.

Since it opened in August, Rodgers said he’s seen a steady stream of entrepreneurs and people making their business dreams happen, on a budget. It’s the entire fourth and fifth floor of a mixed-use building.

One of their biggest fans is Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who said it’s the perfect place to host his first Queens Tech Fair this weekend. Big tech companies will be looking to hire people right away. Companies like Microsoft, Google, JetBlue, T-Mobile and the Long Island City Partnership.

Patricia Robinson is the chief administrative officer of Greater Nexus. She said the focus there is also breaking through barriers and helping minorities, especially women, break into the high-tech industry.

