ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Affordable coworking space helping small businesses in Queens

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlWHJ_0kKxX1iF00

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new tech hub in Queens is helping small business owners save on rent, make connections and get a foot in the tech sector.

It’s not easy to get a new business off the ground, but budding entrepreneurs in New York City can now get the help they need. It’s through an affordable shared workspace that provides resources.

Greater Nexus , a 10,000-square-foot affordable coworking space, is on Parsons Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens. It’s run by the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. Its CEO is Justin Rodgers, who said he grew up there and sees the tremendous need and potential.

Since it opened in August, Rodgers said he’s seen a steady stream of entrepreneurs and people making their business dreams happen, on a budget. It’s the entire fourth and fifth floor of a mixed-use building.

One of their biggest fans is Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who said it’s the perfect place to host his first Queens Tech Fair this weekend. Big tech companies will be looking to hire people right away. Companies like Microsoft, Google, JetBlue, T-Mobile and the Long Island City Partnership.

Patricia Robinson is the chief administrative officer of Greater Nexus. She said the focus there is also breaking through barriers and helping minorities, especially women, break into the high-tech industry.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC to count street homeless amidst migrant crisis

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — City workers and volunteers will fan out across New York City’s five boroughs on Tuesday night and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning for the annual count of homeless individuals living on the streets and subways. The annual HOPE count, as it is called, comes at a precarious time. Shelters […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Open stroller pilot expanding to at least 1,000 NYC buses: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news, parents! After a successful pilot on seven bus routes, the MTA will expand its open stroller program in all five boroughs, officials announced Tuesday. Under the pilot, launched in September, dedicated stroller space was introduced on 142 buses. The program is set to expand to at least 1,000 buses. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How to escape a toxic workplace: Tips from a psychologist, author

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Toxic workplace culture is one of the top reasons people quit their jobs in 2022, at a clip of more than 4 million people each month.  Dalia Feldheim, an organizational psychologist and author who formerly worked as chief marketing officer at Procter & Gamble, joined New York Living on Monday to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan educator named New York’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday marks International Education Day, making it a great time to highlight the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year, as chosen by the state Board of Regents and Department of Education. Billy Green teaches chemistry and math at A. Philip Randolph High School in Upper Manhattan, making a difference […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC to address flooding problem at Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park

VAN CORTLANDT PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Part of the greenway in the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. “It is a big deal. We’ve been asking for this for 20+ years,” said Christina Taylor, deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How to get kids into volunteering: Parenting expert shares tips

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s never too early to instill virtues like generosity and selflessness in children. Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents, joined New York Living on Tuesday to share some ideas for getting kids involved from a young age. “When it comes to volunteering, you don’t even have to stray far from your routine,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC bill would make it harder for employers to fire workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Council member Tiffany Caban is trying to rally support around the Secure Jobs Act, which would require employers to give 14 days notice and a written explanation before terminating an employee. “You have nail salon workers, you have retail workers, you name it, these are things that most […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA, plagued by falling rent collection, could reduce repairs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While state and city leaders have pushed to grow the state’s housing stock, the New York City Housing Authority is facing serious budget woes.  NYCHA, home to around 340,000 New Yorkers, has collected less and less rent in recent years. The public housing agency collected just 65 percent of the rent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers mourn victims of Lunar New Year shooting in California

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A march and rally were held Monday in Manhattan to protest gun violence and honor the lives lost in a mass shooting in California over the weekend. It was organized by activist group Gays Against Guns. Dozens gathered in Union Square at 5:30 p.m. Several people were dressed head to toe […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Concern over NYPD filming of people leaving Drake show

Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see an NYPD officer filming those filing out, raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday the video would only be used for a social media post, but there were still […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Peloton instructor Rad Lopez offers fitness, motivation tips

NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than three weeks into 2023, New Year’s resolutions are being put to the test. Peloton instructor Rad Lopez joined New York Living on Monday to share some tips on how to persevere, as well as some workout ideas. “I think motivation is a tricky thing,” Lopez said. “Sometimes when you […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy