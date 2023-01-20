ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista Chamber of Commerce Presents 2023 State of the Community Luncheon at Vista Civic Center

The annual 2023 State of the Community Luncheon was held Monday at the Vista Civic Center featuring a State of the City Address from newly elected Mayor John Franklin and several presentations by other dignitaries. Rachel Beld, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, began the event with City Council Member Corinna Contreras leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an Invocation from Reverend Frank Hallock from the United Methodist Church Vista. Rachel then introduced officials from the city, county, state, Vista School District, Tri-City Medical Center, Sponsors and Chamber Board members.
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PALM AVE. APARTMENTS AND SWEARS IN A NEW FIRE CHIEF

Photo: Project approved for 4757 Palm Ave. in La Mesa’s downtown village, courtesy City of La Mesa. January 22, 2023 (La Mesa) -- On January 10, La Mesa’s City Council ratified the Design Review Board’s approval of the Palm Avenue Apartments, which are slated to be built at the same site where the historic Randall Lamb building burned down during the 2020 George Floyd riots. The vote was 4-0, with Councilmember Laura Lothian abstaining because her office is close to the site.
Beyond King Tut exhibit to debut at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Jan. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans of all ages will be able to take a trip through time through the hands-on experience “King Tut: The Immersive Experience San Diego”. The exhibit will open on Jan. 27 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds. History’s most famous king and his story will be explored through interactive images and exhibits.
San Elijo Hills – Notice of Application to the City of San Marcos

LOCATION: Southwest of the San Elijo Split into San Ejijo South and North (See Vicinity Map below) DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 6,400 square-foot preschool facility, comprised of five (5) classrooms and administration offices, two outdoor. playground areas, landscaping, perimeter fencing, a...
Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!

If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
Manny Delgado appointed to South Bay Irrigation District Board

The South Bay Irrigation District (SBID) appointed Manny Delgado to represent residents living in SBID Division 3 to replace former Director Jose Preciado, who successfully ran for Chula Vista City Council in November 2022. Delgado will serve on the Governing Board of Sweetwater Authority until the next General Election for...
