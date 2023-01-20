The annual 2023 State of the Community Luncheon was held Monday at the Vista Civic Center featuring a State of the City Address from newly elected Mayor John Franklin and several presentations by other dignitaries. Rachel Beld, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, began the event with City Council Member Corinna Contreras leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an Invocation from Reverend Frank Hallock from the United Methodist Church Vista. Rachel then introduced officials from the city, county, state, Vista School District, Tri-City Medical Center, Sponsors and Chamber Board members.

VISTA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO