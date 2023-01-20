Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Chamber of Commerce Presents 2023 State of the Community Luncheon at Vista Civic Center
The annual 2023 State of the Community Luncheon was held Monday at the Vista Civic Center featuring a State of the City Address from newly elected Mayor John Franklin and several presentations by other dignitaries. Rachel Beld, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, began the event with City Council Member Corinna Contreras leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an Invocation from Reverend Frank Hallock from the United Methodist Church Vista. Rachel then introduced officials from the city, county, state, Vista School District, Tri-City Medical Center, Sponsors and Chamber Board members.
13th Annual Lunar New Year Festival kicks off in City Heights
Little Saigon San Diego, a local non-profit, hosted its 13th San Diego Lunar New Year Festival at the Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights.
Plans to build affordable housing on a coastal bluff in Del Mar face challenges
Some residents say the project is too big for the small community. Supporters say the plan will help bring the city in compliance with state law.
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PALM AVE. APARTMENTS AND SWEARS IN A NEW FIRE CHIEF
Photo: Project approved for 4757 Palm Ave. in La Mesa’s downtown village, courtesy City of La Mesa. January 22, 2023 (La Mesa) -- On January 10, La Mesa’s City Council ratified the Design Review Board’s approval of the Palm Avenue Apartments, which are slated to be built at the same site where the historic Randall Lamb building burned down during the 2020 George Floyd riots. The vote was 4-0, with Councilmember Laura Lothian abstaining because her office is close to the site.
kusi.com
Beyond King Tut exhibit to debut at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Jan. 27
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans of all ages will be able to take a trip through time through the hands-on experience “King Tut: The Immersive Experience San Diego”. The exhibit will open on Jan. 27 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds. History’s most famous king and his story will be explored through interactive images and exhibits.
sanelijolife.com
San Elijo Hills – Notice of Application to the City of San Marcos
LOCATION: Southwest of the San Elijo Split into San Ejijo South and North (See Vicinity Map below) DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 6,400 square-foot preschool facility, comprised of five (5) classrooms and administration offices, two outdoor. playground areas, landscaping, perimeter fencing, a...
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
‘I know you are upset’ SD Mayor addresses city’s efforts to remove potholes
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria addressed residents' concerns over several potholes surfacing after recent rain during a Saturday news conference.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near San Diego: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Well, we’ve got good news for you—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured California for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near San Diego.
Section of Sea Bluff Collapses at Black’s Beach Prompting La Jolla Trail Area Closure
An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area. The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
'I want the city to reduce it': Short-term rentals in Bird Rock neighborhood bring worries of saturation
La Jolla has about 10 percent of the short-term vacation rentals that have received licenses from the city of San Diego.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
kusi.com
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
Lanes on I-8 Between La Mesa, El Cajon to Close this Weekend
Construction crews will close the two right lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) between Jackson Drive in La Masa and First Street in El Cajon Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for right shoulder paving. There will be no full freeway closures and only one...
chulavistatoday.com
Manny Delgado appointed to South Bay Irrigation District Board
The South Bay Irrigation District (SBID) appointed Manny Delgado to represent residents living in SBID Division 3 to replace former Director Jose Preciado, who successfully ran for Chula Vista City Council in November 2022. Delgado will serve on the Governing Board of Sweetwater Authority until the next General Election for...
7 billion gallons of water fill up San Diego reservoirs, but what does this mean for the county’s drought levels?
Given the recent Pacific and atmospheric river storms battering the entire state, San Diego reservoirs are filling up exponentially, especially within the city of San Diego.
San Diego Man Linked to Fatal Shooting Near Petco Park Arrested in Spring Valley
A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting during a confrontation near Petco Park. Dajon Shingleton of San Diego surrendered without incident to officers at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.
San Diego family searches for temporary housing after palm tree falls on roof
Bryan Agorrilla and eight of his family members were trapped inside of their home early on Monday morning, after a palm tree the front yard toppled over during a storm.
Wage theft claims are rising again in San Diego, but prosecutions are rare
Wage theft, when employers withhold wages or other benefits from employees, is widespread in San Diego County and on the rise again after a pandemic dip, according to experts and data from the state labor department. Despite those trends, a new law enacted a year ago to make it easier...
delmartimes.net
The Sound is on! The new $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. But Marley, who did a stadium...
