Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Related
WTKR
15-year-old girl initially reported missing in VB returns home
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Virginia Beach returned home safe, police said. Previously, Virginia Beach police reported Chanetta Chavez had been missing since Jan. 18. Investigators said she left her home that evening at 7:30 p.m. for an ROTC event at her high school, but she never arrived.
66-year-old Hampton woman dies from injuries after crash
The Hampton Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident that ended in a fatality on January 16.
Students will return to Richneck Elem. Jan. 30, almost a month after shooting
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the day of the shooting where a student shot his teacher, which police have described as “intentional.”
thesource.com
Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her
Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
WAVY News 10
Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident
Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident. Menchville High School increases security measures …. Menchville High School increases security measures following trespassing incident. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening...
PHOTOS: Clothes worn by missing 19-year-old identified as body found in Colonial Heights
The Colonial Heights Police Department has released more details in the homicide investigation of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson.
Details emerge after man is found shot to death in back of car in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the arrest warrants for 18-year-olds Jayshawn Brown and Dylan Albert, investigators detail how police found an 18-year-old man dead inside the back of a car the two were driving in Chesapeake. Chesapeake police say it started with a 911 call from a neighbor on Candlelight...
Man dies in shooting on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle in Hampton over the weekend.
Portsmouth homicide leaves one adult male dead: Police
The department says an adult male was found at the scene with a fatal injury. So far, no information has been released about the adult male who died or any potential suspects.
Menchville HS parents and staff members concerned after trespassing and assault
Parents and staff members in the Menchville High School community are concerned about school safety and communication after a student was assaulted during the school day by a trespasser.
Police seeking 3 accused in Williamsburg vehicle theft
Police in Williamsburg say they are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a vehicle theft in early December.
Remains of baby born in Va. identified 11 years later; father arrested
On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins, from Norfolk, and arrested her father as a suspect in her death.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
WAVY News 10
Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
Driver killed in crash during police chase in Newport News
A 21-year-old man is dead after police say he crashed his car while on the run from police in Newport News.
WRIC TV
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell. Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.
Five murders in 25 days: Hopewell says more police will be on the streets immediately
A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the City of Hopewell overnight. Hours later, Police Chief AJ Starke stood alongside state police, sheriff's deputies and the commonwealth's attorney to announce a new task force to crack down on violent crime.
Comments / 0