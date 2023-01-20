Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
easttexasradio.com
Pontotoco Inmates Seriously Injure Fellow Inmate
Four inmates in the Pontotoc County Jail face felony assault charges after they allegedly lured a fellow inmate into a sleeping area and severely beat him. They flew the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries that included a fractured eye socket. They sent the charges on the four suspects to the District Attorney.
KXII.com
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
KXII.com
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
KOKI FOX 23
Pittburg County braces for heaviest snow bands Tuesday
McAlester, Okla. — The National Weather Service has advised Pittsburg County Emergency Management to brace for the heaviest parts of Tuesday’s winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the county whose biggest city is McAlester, and they have been told to prepare for four to six inches of wet heavy snow.
KTEN.com
Winter storm moves into Texoma
(KTEN) — Snow is in the forecast — as much as six inches of snow — across the KTEN viewing area on Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the region for a 24-hour period starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The warning area includes Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Latimer, LeFlore, Murray, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha and Stephens counties.
