SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family lost four members in two separate crashes in the Ozarks in the past week. Kimsha Rosensteel said she lost her aunt, uncle, and cousin in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Springfield on Friday. Three others inside the SUV remain hospitalized in critical condition. She also lost her mother in a crash in St. Robert two days before that crash.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO