Missouri State

KYTV

St. Robert, Mo., woman loses mother, 3 other family members in 2 separate crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family lost four members in two separate crashes in the Ozarks in the past week. Kimsha Rosensteel said she lost her aunt, uncle, and cousin in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Springfield on Friday. Three others inside the SUV remain hospitalized in critical condition. She also lost her mother in a crash in St. Robert two days before that crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT prepares for wintry weather Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute. Snowfall amounts of up to four inches have been forecasted for the north and central part of the state, with...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

ArDOT crews preparing for winter storm

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in the Natural State are preparing for winter weather that could impact travel on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The system could bring several inches to some spots in the area, but the question remains of how it will affect the roadways. Brad...
ARKANSAS STATE

