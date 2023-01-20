Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
State of Missouri awards $261 million through broadband infrastructure grant program
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded a total of $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients for projects that will expand and improve internet access statewide. Projects receiving funds are expected...
KYTV
St. Robert, Mo., woman loses mother, 3 other family members in 2 separate crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family lost four members in two separate crashes in the Ozarks in the past week. Kimsha Rosensteel said she lost her aunt, uncle, and cousin in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Springfield on Friday. Three others inside the SUV remain hospitalized in critical condition. She also lost her mother in a crash in St. Robert two days before that crash.
KYTV
Three killed in wrong-way driver crash were heading to St. Robert, Mo. for a funeral of a family member
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sharon Farmer, Ukena Farmer, and Stephen Figgins were on their way to St. Robert, Missouri when a wrong-way driver hit them head-on on James River Freeway Friday morning. These three were family members of Kimsha Rosensteel. They were on their way to St. Robert for a...
KYTV
MoDOT prepares for wintry weather Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute. Snowfall amounts of up to four inches have been forecasted for the north and central part of the state, with...
KYTV
ArDOT crews preparing for winter storm
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Road crews in the Natural State are preparing for winter weather that could impact travel on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The system could bring several inches to some spots in the area, but the question remains of how it will affect the roadways. Brad...
Comments / 1