ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Snowstorm causes chaos for Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The heavy, wet snow from our latest storm causing an ambulance to crash, downed lines, power outages and concern for tree limbs falling. The storm has passed, and it left behind a blanket of wet, heavy snow throughout the entire Capital Region, wreaking havoc and endangering lives.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam is ready for the snow

AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fonda signal work delayed by weather

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Signal work that was originally scheduled for Monday morning in Fonda will be pushed back a day, because of inclement weather. Traffic near West Main and Broadway will now be slowed Tuesday, January 24, as transportation crews work to fix a stoplight over the intersection.
FONDA, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

One Injured, Fire Engine Potentially Damaged by Gunfire in Troy (NY)

Times Union, Albany, N.Y. Jan. 22—TROY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and potentially damaged a fire engine early Sunday morning near a crowd that was outside the Calypso Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to a fire...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lack of hydrants hinders firefighters’ response in Colonie blaze

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All that remains now is a vacant shell of the former BBL Construction complex at 1204 Kings Road in Colonie. Stanford Heights Fire Chief Dave Kingsland says it took an enormous effort to put out the blaze. “A fire this magnitude takes A lot of...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy