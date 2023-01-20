Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
Snowstorm causes chaos for Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The heavy, wet snow from our latest storm causing an ambulance to crash, downed lines, power outages and concern for tree limbs falling. The storm has passed, and it left behind a blanket of wet, heavy snow throughout the entire Capital Region, wreaking havoc and endangering lives.
Spectrum callers see 911 outage in Fulton County
A dispatcher at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said 911 calls coming from Spectrum users were all garbled Monday morning.
What to know about Schenectady CSD’s proposed $300M capital project
In a Board of Education meeting on January 4, Schenectady City School District Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. proposed the $300 million Schenectady Revitalization Plan 2030. The plan would bring renovations, upgrades and revitalize Schenectady schools over the next seven years.
Fire crews on scene in Watervliet
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish a structure fire in Watervliet on 4th avenue. More information regarding the fire is limited at this time.
Nearly 2k without power in Rensselaer County
Power outages were reported in parts of Rensselaer County Monday morning, as a winter weather system moved through the region.
Ambulance carrying patient crashes, catches fire in Malta
On Monday around 7:43 a.m., a Malta-Stillwater EMS (MSEMS) ambulance carrying a patient collided with a box truck while en route to Saratoga Hospital. EMS crews were able to safely remove the patient from the ambulance, as it ended up in a ditch before it caught fire.
NEWS10 ABC
Amsterdam is ready for the snow
AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
PD: Albany man leads high-speed chase across I-890
On Sunday, an Albany man was ordered to appear in Rotterdam Town Court after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase across I-890, according to a press release.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls snow by way of bike path
A slow-draw winter is finally hitting its stride. An inch or two of snow on Friday was a promising start to a period of flaky weather, and act 2 of that period started on Sunday night.
NEWS10 ABC
Fonda signal work delayed by weather
FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Signal work that was originally scheduled for Monday morning in Fonda will be pushed back a day, because of inclement weather. Traffic near West Main and Broadway will now be slowed Tuesday, January 24, as transportation crews work to fix a stoplight over the intersection.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
One Injured, Fire Engine Potentially Damaged by Gunfire in Troy (NY)
Times Union, Albany, N.Y. Jan. 22—TROY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and potentially damaged a fire engine early Sunday morning near a crowd that was outside the Calypso Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to a fire...
Albany CSD to review grading, attendance policies
The Albany City School District on Monday said it is reviewing its grading and attendance policies for secondary school students.
New indictment in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run
A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
Verbal Warning For Speeding In The Capital Region Instead Of A Ticket?
If you drive around the Capital Region, whether to commute to work or school, you may notice a difference on the roads. In recent years, local police departments have drastically decreased the number of tickets they issue for traffic violations. State data shows this decrease began in 2012 and plummeted even further during the pandemic. But why?
NEWS10 ABC
Lack of hydrants hinders firefighters’ response in Colonie blaze
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All that remains now is a vacant shell of the former BBL Construction complex at 1204 Kings Road in Colonie. Stanford Heights Fire Chief Dave Kingsland says it took an enormous effort to put out the blaze. “A fire this magnitude takes A lot of...
Two accused of public drug possession in Albany
State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.
The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Village of Catskill and faces several drug-related charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was arrested on Sunday morning.
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
