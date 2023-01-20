Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Related
CoinDesk
Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Becomes First Private Bank to Tokenize Its Own Shares
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cité Gestion, an independent Swiss private bank founded in 2009, is using Taurus technology to tokenize its own shares as the bank delves deeper into blockchain technology. The move will be the first...
CoinDesk
Indian Government Launches Blockchain Initiative With 5ire, Network Capital
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Indian Government's apex public policy think tank, NITI Aayog, has launched ablockchain module in partnership with crypto-focused 5ire and Network Capital, a mentorship and career exploration platform, they said Monday. The project is...
CoinDesk
Inflows Into Short Bitcoin Products Picked Up Alongside Rally: CoinShares
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto funds saw $37 million in net inflows last week, with well over half going into “short” investment products, or those designed to profit from price declines. According to data from CoinShares,...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's on a Tear, Up 30% in 2 Weeks
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Bitcoin continues to gain...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Jumps to $23K, Looks Bullish as Miner Sales Hit Three-Year Low
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to gain ground as miners scale back sales of mined cryptocurrency. The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose past $23,000 early Tuesday, amounting to a 30% rally in two weeks, according...
CoinDesk
Binance Says Signature Bank Won’t Support Transactions for Crypto Exchange Customers of Less Than $100K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Signature Bank will not handle transactions of less than $100,000 for crypto exchange customers, according to a statement from exchange giant Binance. Binance said in the statement emailed to CoinDesk that Signature had told...
CoinDesk
India Has Clamped Down on Crypto. What Will It Do With Its G-20 Power?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A singular event has given India an opportunity to shape global policy for everything involving crypto – its presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20). Its term, which began in December, puts the country in the driver's seat as the developed world looks to define the future of money.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K; Gemini’s Job Cuts Continue
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In at least its third round of layoffs since June, crypto exchange Gemini isshedding another 10% of its staff, according to an internal message viewed by The Information. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Breakout Has Opened Doors to $25K: Analysts
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) January price rally has analysts focusing on higher valuations last seen in mid-2022. The top cryptocurrency by market value has risen almost 40% to $23,000 this month, the steepest gain since October...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Movement Stalls
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether’s trading range has begun to narrow as the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization look to establish new areas of support. Following last week’s 8% and 5% gains, BTC and ETH’s price movement has yet to exceed a percentage point over the past four days.
CoinDesk
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Raises $125M for Bitcoin Mining
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto infrastructure company Blockstream raised $125 million in convertible note and secured loan financing to expand its bitcoin mining hosting services. The company, which raised $210 million in August at a $3.2 billion valuation,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Weekly Options Trading Volume Rises to Highest Since FTX's Meltdown
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The crypto options market is recovering from the hangover of crypto exchange FTX's collapse that left several market makers and trading firms reeling. The total volume of bitcoin options on Deribit rose to $4.25...
CoinDesk
MiCA at the Door: How European Crypto Firms Are Getting Ready for Sweeping Legislation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The European Union’s sweeping Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation is slowly moving toward becoming law, and local crypto companies are getting ready for the change. The new regulations, which will be the law for all 27 EU member countries, apply stricter rules thanare now in place in some European countries.
CoinDesk
Uniswap Poll Shows 80% Support Decentralized Crypto Exchange's Move to BNB Chain
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A "temperature check" to gauge support in the Uniswap community for a possible move of thedecentralized exchange’s V3 protocol to the BNB Chain saw 80% of UNI token holders vote in favor. Voting...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Axie Infinity's Token Is Soaring
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Online game Axie Infinity's...
CoinDesk
Binance Processed $346M of Bitcoin Trades for Crypto Exchange Bitzlato: Reuters
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, processed $345.8 million worth of bitcoin (BTC) transactions for crypto exchange Bitzlato, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing data by blockchain research firm Chainalysis. According to Reuters,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
CoinDesk
Digital Euro Will Never Be Programmable, ECB’s Panetta Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The digital euro will never be programmable, according to Fabio Panetta, an executive board member of the European Central Bank. In remarks made to lawmakers Monday, Panetta indicated the putative central bank digital currency...
CoinDesk
Date Set for Oral Arguments in Grayscale’s Appeal of SEC’s Bitcoin ETF Decision
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has set a date to begin hearing oral arguments in Grayscale Investment’s appeal of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to deny the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a court order filed Monday, as reported by CNBC.
CoinDesk
Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW breaks down the latest news from the weekend, including:. Signature Bank limiting services, and what it means for the industry as a whole. U.S. government seizing $700 million of...
Comments / 0