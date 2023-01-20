Read full article on original website
M&M's says it's killing its 'spokescandies' after conservatives were outraged that the green one didn't wear go-go boots anymore
The chocolate brand announced an "indefinite pause from the spokecandies" Monday morning, citing controversy over the candies' changing appearances.
PETA defends Kylie Jenner's lion head dress as 'fabulously innovative' after causing uproar online
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) defended Kylie Jenner after her gown which featured a realistic lion's head caused an uproar on social media.
Chrissy Teigen Shares 1st Close Up Photo Of Baby Daughter Esti’s Face
Chrissy Teigen, 37, gave her fans a full look at her and John Legend‘s new baby daughter, Esti Maxine, on Jan. 24. The model took to Instagram to share the first close-up photo of the newborn, who was laying with her eyes closed and one arm under her head. “look at u out here lookin like a baby,” the caption read.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Scrapped As New Tour Becomes Singer’s Main Focus
Fashion icon and “Hung Up” hitmaker, Madonna, 64, is embarking on a world tour, and as a result, some of her other projects have been put on pause. As of Jan. 24, her highly-anticipated biopic starring Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner, 28, has been “scrapped” so that the blonde beauty can “focus” on the tour, per Variety. Madonna’s film is reportedly “no longer in development at Universal Pictures,” the outlet’s sources claimed. The 64-year-old and Julia have not commented publicly on the matter at the time of publication.
Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber weighs in on 'nepo baby' debate: 'Won’t deny the privilege that I have'
Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, opened up about the "nepo baby" label. The model and actress said she "won't deny the privilege I have."
thezoereport.com
Dua Lipa’s Latest Project? Resurrecting This Beloved Y2K Hair Trend
With every passing week, Dua Lipa further cements her reputation as the one pop star bridging the generation divide. Her biggest album is steeped in ‘70s-era disco sounds, she’s got a penchant for ‘80s design motifs, and she’s been known to pull from ‘90s fashion archives to suit her completely unique aesthetics. Beauty-wise, though, Lipa’s always been firmly in this millennium. Dua Lipa’s zig-zag hair part is just the latest in a long line of Y2K-inspired looks from the star. And as hype and buzz about her forthcoming album grows, it’s not a stretch to think it could be a sonic homage to another decade that seems to have captured her imagination — one she was around for, too.
Eco-friendly beauty brands
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to beauty brands, there is no shortage of eco-friendly options on the market. But with so many choices, it’s hard to decipher the ones that have the best ethics and safest formulas. As the saying goes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. The question is: What is going on at your favorite cosmetic companies? To help you gather a few brands that should be on your radar, below is a list of the beauty brands setting a stellar example when it comes to eco-friendliness. Their beautiful and ethical products will not only make you look good, but feel good, too.
thezoereport.com
Is This TikTok Skin Care Trend Making Your Retinol Less Effective?
In the world of skin care ingredients that actually work, retinol, and its more potent cousin, retinoids, have a track record of scoring an A. The vitamin A-derived ingredients do a great job of stimulating cell turnover to reveal baby smooth skin. But with that new-found fresh skin comes the potential for redness, irritation, and dryness. The ingredients’ notorious side effects are why TikTok influencers keep raving about retinol sandwiching, a hack that involves layering either a retinol or retinoid between two applications of moisturizer to protect the skin from the potential discomfort.
