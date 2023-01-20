Read full article on original website
neareport.com
Victim treated after accidental gunshot Monday in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital for treatment caused a bit of attention with local authorities Monday in Jonesboro, but it appears to have been over an accident. An unidentified female arrived at a local hospital Monday afternoon in Jonesboro with a gunshot wound,...
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
neareport.com
Numerous vehicle break-ins reported in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Several vehicle break-ins were reported recently in Jonesboro with some involving felony theft, police reports released on Monday showed. One such report indicated between 5:30 AM on January 19 and 7:30 AM on January 20, tools were stolen from the bed of a truck parked at a residence at the 1100-block of S. Madison Street. Two orange Stihl concrete saws, valued at $2,400 total, were stolen, along with another saw.
neareport.com
Still no answers in the death of Marshall Price
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The family of the man killed in Greene County Jail after being incarcerated for kratom has still not received answers in his death. “We have not received any response,” his daughter, Julian Jones, told NEA Report on Monday. Almost two months have passed since Marshall...
Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Kait 8
One person hurt in shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers confirmed one person was hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m., Jan. 19. A search for a suspect is underway, according to JPD. Region...
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
neareport.com
Shooting from early Tuesday now a murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities say a shooting investigation from Tuesday morning is now a murder investigation after the victim died Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched around 3:21 AM to Meadowbrook Drive, locating a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers worked to aid the victim until fire and EMTs arrived on scene, a release posted to social media said.
Kait 8
Covid ticks upward in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A contagious variant of Covid could be the culprit of a spike in Craighead County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Craighead County is one of the counties with the most new cases with a total of 201. Dr. Tasha Starks, director of physician...
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening. The fire happened Sunday, Jan. 22 on Craighead County Road 113, according to emergency responders. There is no word on if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. This story is...
Kait 8
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
Kait 8
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets along with them. A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wolf Den Lane on Tuesday, Jan 17 around 3 p.m. where they recovered the $1,500 worth of stolen street signs.
Kait 8
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Leachville man with aggravated robbery. In addition to the robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of a firearm, theft of property, and terroristic threatening. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday,...
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Kait 8
Murder suspect surrenders to police
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a man wanted in a Jan. 17 murder has surrendered. Chief Deputy Robb Rounsaval told Region 8 News that 26-year-old Malik Dority turned himself in around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23. A judge issued a warrant for Dority’s...
Kait 8
Man accused of breaking into cars at tow lot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police said employees at a Paragould tow yard caught him breaking into vehicles. According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter inside the fenced lot, throwing items over the fence. When police arrived, they...
neareport.com
Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months
JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
Kait 8
Family speaks out after mother of 13 was fatally hit by a truck
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Johnson Avenue is one of the most traveled roads in Jonesboro. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Carol Mucherson was attempting to cross the crosswalk near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street when she was hit by a pickup truck, leaving her with multiple life-threatening injuries.
Kait 8
Marty Ray comes home to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A concert took place on Jan. 21 at the Blytheville Ritz Civic Center Foundation for the Marty Ray Project. Marty Ray was born in Memphis but grew up in Blytheville and came back to his hometown on his nationwide tour. He is a musician and podcast host.
