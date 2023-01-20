This past November, Gisele Bündchen sparked romance rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after the two dined and hung out with her kids during a trip to Costa Rica. And though an insider claimed the two were just platonic, the pair was spotted yet again in the same locale, this time, working up a sweat during a jog.In published photos, the model pounded the pavement in an olive green sports bra and matching shorts, with the trainer keeping up the pace behind her in a light tee and dark shorts.GISELE BUNDCHEN SHARES NEW LIFE MOTTO AFTER DITCHING TOM BRADYIt's...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO