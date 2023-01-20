Read full article on original website
Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era
The post Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Announces Additional Members of Executive Staff
Governor Wes Moore announced the latest appointments to his administration’s executive staff including senior advisor, chief data officer within the Department of Information Technology, director of scheduling, and an expanded communications team. “I am confident that our administration is building a team that is fiercely dedicated to serving the...
Maryland AG files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George’s County, Baltimore
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed a civil complaint, on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, against World Recycling Company and three related entities.
WTOP
Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
Nottingham MD
Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state's 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor's office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Settlement Reached with Baltimore Pet Store After Alleged Violation of Puppy Mills Law
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Upholding his commitment to protecting the public from those who violate consumer laws, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Charm City Puppies, Inc. and its owner, Wayne Cossentino (Charm City Puppies). The Division alleged that Charm City Puppies violated the Consumer Protection Act when it sold puppies to consumers in violation of the “No More Puppy Mills Act.”
mocoshow.com
Maryland Listed as “9th Worst State to Retire In” According to Study
With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best States to Retire, with Maryland coming in at #42– the 9th worst of all states. “To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call...
WTOP
Marylanders could get a shorter workweek under new bill
“Thank god it’s Friday,” may be a phrase that many Marylanders will soon forget. A new bill in the General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage and study a shift to a four-day workweek for both private and public workers. Bills in both chambers at the...
Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan
The chair of Maryland 529, the state's troubled college savings plan, abruptly resigned from the board Friday, a day after a heated briefing before... The post Maryland 529 chair resigns, one day after heated legislative briefing over troubled college savings plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices
BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
WBOC
Proposed Gun Control Legislation in Maryland
A bill is making it's way through the Senate that would not allow people to bring a firearm within 100 feet of some public areas. Concealed carry permit holders would be included.
foxbaltimore.com
The Maryland Food Bank assisting those impacted by inflation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank says food insecurity and the stresses that come with it increase as the cost of inflation continues to rise. CEO and President of the MFB Carmen Del Guerico joins us to share their efforts.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
