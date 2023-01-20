ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash

The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
COCOA, FL

