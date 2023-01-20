Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said. Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with SUV in Orange County, FHP says
A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee was killed early Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection on OBT in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1:47 am at South Orange Blossom Trail and...
Troopers investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orange County. Troopers said they responded after a crash happened around 8:16 p.m. Sunday on Sand Lake Road near Presidents Drive. Watch: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of trying to meet up with student for...
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened Sunday at around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street in Orange County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
WESH
FHP: 1 man dead, another man injured after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was killed in a Brevard County crash Saturday and a passenger was also injured, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened in the area of Pine Street and Coconut Avenue. A car driving on Pine Street was approaching a curve when it ran...
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the...
WESH
FHP: Osceola County crash leaves 4-month-old child, woman dead; 4 more hurt
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 near Peavine Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan eastbound on SR-60 was...
fox35orlando.com
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
2 stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said two people were taken to a hospital after being stabbed. Deputies said the two people were stabbed on West Lancaster Road, about half a mile from Winegard Road. Investigators said two people were attacked during some sort of fight. They...
Woman, infant killed in two-vehicle crash in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County. Troopers said the crash occurred on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. It was later revealed the victims were a 22-year-old woman from Miami and 4-month-old girl from Miami. See map of location...
Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza, exit ramp on SR-408, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Orange County. Troopers said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit. The crash has the ramp and toll plaza shut down. Troopers...
proclaimerscv.com
A Woman in Florida Arrested for Killing 27-Year-Old Mother in Random Shooting
A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman while shooting at random vehicles in Orange County. Angila Baxter, 56, was arrested by homicide detectives and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Nekaybaw Collier. The sheriff’s office reported that Baxter...
Comments / 0