The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO