Escanaba, MI

WLUC

1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of a man in Marinette County. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13. He was walking south on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road in Athelstane. Officials say he asked for directions to Boat Landing 7.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Farms are on the rise in Upper Michigan, both large scale and homestead, making this year’s Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference in Escanaba more important than ever. James DeDecker stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you can expect and how to sign up to...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Manistique non-profit readies for upcoming competition

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit in Schoolcraft County is hosting its annual winter event. Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand in Manistique is accepting applications for its snow sculpture contest. The contest is open to everyone including families, clubs or businesses. Starting Feb. 14 people will donate money to vote for the winning sculpture.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

UPSET nabs 5 in methamphetamine investigation

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI— Several people were arrested in connection with a meth investigation in Schoolcraft County last week. Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, Michigan State Police, and officers from Manistique Public Safety executed search warrants at two residences Thursday. The investigation stemmed from a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure in crystal meth and the arrest of the driver.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Area Public Schools Board makes budget amendment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously agreed to a budget amendment during its regular meeting on Monday night. The board was planning on spending about $700,000 from the general fund this year for instructional coaches. Now that money will remain in the general fund...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event highlighting Marquette’s silent films is happening Thursday, January 23 at Kaufman Auditorium. Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films features Jack Deo and Jim Koski as narrators and Robert Buchkoe as pianist. Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at marquettehistory.org for...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Dunham’s To Re-Open Its Escanaba Store On Friday With Giveaways

Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Escanaba store on Friday, January 27. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Escanaba and the surrounding communities to our Grand Re-Opening weekend. The new store, located in the Delta Plaza at 301 North Lincoln Road. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’. Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System

The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Culinary Journey took people through Marquette’s cuisine, all while raising money for the U.P. Children’s Museum. Marquette restaurants set up booths throughout the museum and guests walked around trying various foods. “It gives us an opportunity to not only play in the kitchen...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Doctor shares ways to treat dry, itchy skin during winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skin is your biggest organ, so skincare should be one of your top priorities. Even if you don’t think you have a skin condition, you should pay attention to the products you use because they could be causing dryness or irritation. Dr. Gregory Sulik of...
MARQUETTE, MI

