wzmq19.com
2 in custody following investigation into series of storage unit robberies
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a series of robberies from storage units around the Upper Peninsula. Officers from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Forsyth Township Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence located on Crusader...
WLUC
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
WLUC
No foul play suspected in man’s disappearance in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of a man in Marinette County. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13. He was walking south on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road in Athelstane. Officials say he asked for directions to Boat Landing 7.
WLUC
Licensing, zoning process of first marijuana consumption site in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 1210 S. Front Street in Marquette, currently called the Southgate Center, would be the new home for Stigma Hemp. The business will be a marijuana retailer, designated consumption establishment, marijuana class B grower and marijuana processer. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said all marijuana businesses require a special land use permit.
WLUC
Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Farms are on the rise in Upper Michigan, both large scale and homestead, making this year’s Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference in Escanaba more important than ever. James DeDecker stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you can expect and how to sign up to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing man in Marinette County speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
WLUC
Manistique non-profit readies for upcoming competition
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit in Schoolcraft County is hosting its annual winter event. Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand in Manistique is accepting applications for its snow sculpture contest. The contest is open to everyone including families, clubs or businesses. Starting Feb. 14 people will donate money to vote for the winning sculpture.
wnmufm.org
UPSET nabs 5 in methamphetamine investigation
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI— Several people were arrested in connection with a meth investigation in Schoolcraft County last week. Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, Michigan State Police, and officers from Manistique Public Safety executed search warrants at two residences Thursday. The investigation stemmed from a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure in crystal meth and the arrest of the driver.
WLUC
Marquette Area Public Schools Board makes budget amendment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously agreed to a budget amendment during its regular meeting on Monday night. The board was planning on spending about $700,000 from the general fund this year for instructional coaches. Now that money will remain in the general fund...
WLUC
OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
WLUC
Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
WLUC
Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event highlighting Marquette’s silent films is happening Thursday, January 23 at Kaufman Auditorium. Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films features Jack Deo and Jim Koski as narrators and Robert Buchkoe as pianist. Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at marquettehistory.org for...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Dunham’s To Re-Open Its Escanaba Store On Friday With Giveaways
Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Escanaba store on Friday, January 27. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Escanaba and the surrounding communities to our Grand Re-Opening weekend. The new store, located in the Delta Plaza at 301 North Lincoln Road. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WLUC
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’. Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.
WLUC
Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System
The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th Culinary Journey
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Culinary Journey took people through Marquette’s cuisine, all while raising money for the U.P. Children’s Museum. Marquette restaurants set up booths throughout the museum and guests walked around trying various foods. “It gives us an opportunity to not only play in the kitchen...
WLUC
Doctor shares ways to treat dry, itchy skin during winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Skin is your biggest organ, so skincare should be one of your top priorities. Even if you don’t think you have a skin condition, you should pay attention to the products you use because they could be causing dryness or irritation. Dr. Gregory Sulik of...
WLUC
Finland ski jumping team set to return to Pine Mountain Continental Cup
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It is less than six weeks away from the return of ski jumping in Dickinson County. Preparations are already underway for the 2023 Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson Pine Mountain Continental Cup. Eight countries and more than 40 jumpers have already signed up for this year’s ski...
